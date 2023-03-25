March 26, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Challenging' For 3 Zodiac Signs

One thing we know for sure, today is someone's birthday, and while we all love to think that this is our lucky day, we still have to rely on the universe to a degree to make it so. For those celebrating today, you may get to bypass some of the strain that comes with today's transit, namely Moon square Saturn. You are fortunate to have the Sun sextile Moon to help you, but zodiac signs find that today is more trouble than they bargained for. This means that Aries people get a pass today — good for you!

As for the rest of us, or three signs in particular, we will look at some bruised egos and staunch opinions. Saturn transits tend to bring out the boorish bully in some of us; we won't be pushing people around, per se, but we may end up standing in the way of those who sincerely wish to move forward. In a way, the transit Moon square Saturn brings out our stubborn side; we may not intend to hurt anyone's feelings, but if they can't take a joke, that's on them. Selfishness rules on a day like today.

In our self-serving way, we may notice that we will lie or deceive someone to get things done. Scruples are down during Moon square Saturn, and as mentioned before, it's not that we want to necessarily rebel or upset; we don't pay as much attention to someone else's rules or boundaries. We overstep our bounds because, on some weird level, we don't really care about anyone other than ourselves and our personal agenda.

March 26, 2023, horoscopes are 'challenging' for three zodiac signs:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may feel threatened by someone on March 26, 2023, and react very poorly to them. You may not realize that the person you are reacting to is not really doing anything that threatens you; it's simply that you don't like what they've said, and so you unconsciously decide to defend yourself. During the transit of Moon square Saturn, you will say something in your defense that will come off as so mean, so haughty and snobbish that you might even instantly regret speaking your mind. Instant regret will take your day down and make you feel like a heel for being so selfish; however, pride will not allow you to return to your mean words. You plant a seed with your words today, which will grow into a broken relationship.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You used to be quite the rebel, but time has shown you that it's better to be smart and discreet as the world is not as kind to rebels as it once was; you feel afraid of the world now, but you also feel as though it's your right to say what you want, especially if you are defending someone. On March 26, 2023, you will do what you do best: stand up and fight for your rights. And, because Moon square Saturn is there to make sure you are punished for your good deeds, you'll find that you are not only alone in your fight but that everyone now wants to back away from you as to be now associated with you. It's not your cause that sends people flying, but your passion; nobody wants the spotlight to shine on them, so you will take all the spotlight today, which means you will get all the flack and dissension.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Well, there you go again, Sagittarius. You may not know that you are doing it again, but during Moon square Saturn on March 26, 2023, you will shout your mouth off and say what you feel is your truth, and naturally, as it has it, the person you are stating your truth to is someone who is vehemently against hearing what you have to say. Don't be surprised if your 'opponent' is an Aquarius, as this is the zodiac sign that really doesn't want anything from you other than lip service. You have learned that you are the only person on Earth who will voice YOUR opinion, so you step up to the mound, and in your Sagittarius way, you come across as a little too blunt. So blunt and 'honest' that you could be considered rude or harsh. You may regret speaking up or being rude, but you won't back down because regret doesn't make you feel your truth any less.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.