March 25, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'A Bit Edgy' For 3 Zodiac Signs

What gives this day a rough edge and a sorry feel lies in the fact that we have a very temperamental transit called Mars in Cancer. And for three zodiac signs, this transit will disrupt the balance of our moods by making us feel so overly sensitive and defensive that just about anyone who crosses our path will become a target for us to throw darts at metaphorically. We are petty, and we fight below the belt today, and all because we feel as though if we don't stand up for ourselves, the entire world will somehow take advantage of us.

Mars in Cancer makes us feel as though we need to defend our turf because we feel threatened; we think people are out to get us or there to take something away from us, and if we don't stand up and fight, we'll end up losing the battle and somehow lose everything we have. This is off-base and unrealistic, but try telling that to the three signs who will react harshly to this transit. Part of the Mars in Cancer effect is about making something much bigger than it really is, especially emotions.

We could end up fighting with a friend today, only to regret it tomorrow, but we won't be able to stop ourselves today, and that's where things get troublesome; there is nothing inside us that won't fight, even if we recognize a need to stop. And because it's a Cancer transit, we will feel the pain of our actions; we're not blind to what we're going...we can't stop ourselves, and that's how today, March 25, works to the disadvantage of certain signs.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on March 25, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You would love to be the most helpful person in the world, but sometimes you feel as though not only is your patience being tried, but you are being taken advantage of. On this day, during Mars in Cancer, you will feel like someone in your life has started to see you as the clean-up person or something similar. You have come to this person's rescue more than enough times, and they don't seem to want to help themselves; On March 25, 2023, you may find that you can no longer take it, and because Mars in Cancer doesn't bring out the best in anyone, you may go overboard and get harsh with this person. Because you are so conscientious, you will feel bad over whatever you say but still stand by your words. You may lose a friend in the process, Taurus.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You don't like having to be rude, but when you feel like the truth is the only thing that you have to deal with when it comes to you and a friend, then you will let the truth out — and during Mars in Cancer, it will, unfortunately, be rude. You pride yourself on communicating well, but that's not always true. When you find yourself in a bind, whereas you don't know how to say something 'lightly,' you sometimes resort to outright insults. You are indelicate when delivering messages to people you find ignorant, and rather than gently share what's on your mind, on this day, March 25, 2023, you will rip into someone's soul and truly hurt their feelings. You may justify this by saying, "Well, someone had to tell them the truth," but honestly...did it have to be you?

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You'll receive someone's poor judgment today, and their mean-spirited words will get you where it hurts. You may end up kicking yourself for thinking that you present as someone who welcomes being hurt, as you are clearly in the cross-hairs of this one person and their desire to throw rocks. During Mars in Cancer, the people in your life may feel a little more hostile than usual, and it will be up to you today to get yourself out of their line of vision. Naturally, you won't be able to do this because you're not psychic, and you didn't know that you needed to stand out of anyone's way so that you will end up as the target of their disdain. Whatever the problem is today, it's not your fault. You happen to be in the way of someone else's awful mood.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.