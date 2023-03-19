3 Zodiac Signs Have Rough Horoscopes On Monday, March 20, 2023

The March 20, 2023, horoscopes feel conflicting for three zodiac signs on Monday. With the Sun in Aries and the Moon sextile Uranus, we should see a good deal of conflict, as today basically puts us into the ring with our opponents, where we had better be ready to spar. While this isn't literal, it is suggestive and is probably work-related.

We've got Aries season at hand, and it's known to enter with a big splash; this could ignite our egos and makes us feel very protective of our ideas, and while we have Moon sextile Uranus, those ideas may be so out of touch that nobody around us understands what we're talking about.

How this plays out in reality is in so much as, say for instance you get what you call a 'brilliant idea.' OK, that's all well and good. That brilliant idea may be an oddball idea because that's how Uranus energy works, which is fine and dandy on its own, however Aries is super pushy and doesn't take into consideration the feelings or opinions of others, and that could cause certain signs of the Zodiac to overdo it when trying to convince the mob that they are right.

We will spend a good deal of time today trying to convince people that not only are we right, but that we're geniuses, too. Kind of obnoxious.

This feels a little rough around the edges for these signs because we don't understand why nobody is 'on our side.' We think we have just saved the Earth, and yet, all anybody seems to hear is 'blah, blah, blah, blah.' We are misunderstood, underestimated and our egos are like inflated balloons, just ready to pop.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on March 20, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today is the day you construct what you think is the best set of jokes you've ever told, and nobody laughs. While that isn't exactly a tragedy, it has the power to set you back, confidence-wise. You are a very clever person, Gemini, and during Aries season, you may find that you want to be at the center of attention. And when you get the spotlight you crave, you want to deliver, which, in your world, means impressing your friends with your smart attitude and interesting take on life.

With Moon sextile Uranus, you'll make the mistake of overstepping your bounds, meaning, for the sake of being funny, you'll end up trashing someone's entire life...as if it were the funniest joke around. When no one laughs, and one person runs away from you, you'll get the point.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

On this day, March 20, 2023, you may feel as though it's best to take a backseat, as you may notice that everyone around you seems to be in a scrappy mood. You may even make efforts to avoid certain people in your life, but the problem with today is that on this first day of Aries, 'people' want to fight, and they happen to catch a glimpse of you daring away, they will reel you in and get you involved.

You are so not interested in hostile behavior, and you just want to get home to the safety of your tidy home, where everything goes your way...alas, the pit stops will be plentiful and awful on this day, and you might even find yourself fighting a battle that half-way through you say to yourself, "What am I doing here?" Your intentions are good, unfortunately, the world is way too pushy and they will insist upon you being involved in the drama.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Aries energy really gets on your nerves today, and this is mostly due to the fact that you've made radical changes in your life recently, and those changes were supposed to make you happier and healthier. Only recently, you've given up certain bad habits, and you really like where you're heading with all of this. You have taught yourself to seek out the best in others, rather than look for the negative, and it's been working...until today, March 20, 2023.

You feel the The Godfather; they keep on pulling you back in, every time you finally feel as though you are free. You will try to remain cool and calm, but being that you are surrounded by warlike Aries energy, you must end up blowing your stack. Someone will get under your skin today and rob you of your peace.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.