3 Zodiac Signs Take A Risk For Love On March 18, 2023

On March 18, 2023, we will have the opportunity to experience true fearlessness thanks to the transit called Moon sextile Jupiter. At this point, many of us will take on a no-nonsense attitude toward love and how it affects our lives. We aren't up for playing games anymore, and should we be fortunate enough to recognize the love in our lives as good, then we will feel strongly about our next move, and that move will take guts, risk and a whole lot of nerve.

This is when we risk it all for the one we love, even at the expense of losing them. Why would we even think about doing something so risky if losing them would be a part of the equation? Because during the Moon sextile Jupiter, we do not believe in a negative outcome. Call it hubris or call it a hunch; we just believe so intensely in whatever we are about to do that we throw caution to the wind and bargain with our hearts. We see only a brilliant and positive outcome and so...we go for it.

Not everyone goes for it, as many of us are a bit hesitant and perhaps a little less passionate about our hopes and dreams, but for three zodiac signs, this is it, kids. This is ground zero, point and time to jump. Moon sextile Jupiter enables certain signs with incredible courage, and that will act as a booster for taking chances. We may end up as fools, but at least we know that we tried, and sometimes, that's better than nothing.

The three zodiac signs who risk everything for love on March 18, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Don't be surprised if you end up moving across the country for the person you love, simply because they have a great idea and it includes a big move and a new career. You love them, and you are willing to travel wherever they want, and even though this may put a serious dent in your social life, as you will be completely uprooted, you will go with them anyway because you trust them and you love them. During the Moon sextile Jupiter, moves like this are, believe it or not, common, as many people feel that following their heart, no matter how risky it may be, is what they need to do. Whether you need the change or the uprooting will be up to you to figure out, but during the Moon sextile Jupiter, you will take the risk and go with your loved one wherever they wish to go.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

For love, you will do anything...but there's a catch; you are the one you love, and during Moon sextile Jupiter, you will show yourself that you are not only worth risking it all for, but you are also the only person you'd risk it all for. This becomes very apparent to you, as on this day, you buy yourself something so expensive and dear that others may balk at your indulgence. But who else is worth it if not you, Leo? You've shown your loved ones that you are equally as generous with them, but you feel a very particular need on this day, March 28, 2023. With Moon sextile Jupiter in the sky, you will do something so spectacular — for yourself — that you may end up falling even deeper in love with yourself than you already are. You have great self-confidence today, and you feel that no risk is too great.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Passion compels you into action on this day, March 18, 2023, and you may find that you are on the precipice of something great. You need to make one last move to get what you want, and you may take a moment or two to decide whether this risk is worth your while. It's for love, and it feels right, and if you've ever hesitated before, today, during Moon sextile Jupiter, will help you decide whether you take this risk or not. Today will have your passions so flared up that the 'risk' won't seem that risky at all; in fact, you'll see it as a personal challenge. You will not blow this, Scorpio, and if this ends up as you asking your romantic partner to marry you or commit their life to you, you will get what you want in the long run.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.