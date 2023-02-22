The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 23, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, February 23, 2023. Per astrology, here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, February 23, 2023:

Aries

The best way to attract the kind of love you need is to be yourself.

If you are ingenuine, eventually the truth will come out to hurt you and the person you care for.

Taurus

Whether you are in a long-term romantic relationship or just starting to date, your feelings of love grow more intensely.

Today, it may be hard to ignore the attraction you feel for your partner. You may be falling back in love or deeper in love for the first time.

Gemini

Respect comes into question today. You may feel as though your love interest does not respect you in the way that you need.

There may not be a big sweeping action that causes you to feel this way, but small signals can have you wondering why they have changed.

Cancer

The rumor mill at work is alive and well, and to avoid becoming a part of the secret gossip spreading around the office keep your personal life to yourself.

Sometimes it is better to let people wonder what your dating life is like. Wisdom says, let them guess today.

Leo

Today, well-intended friends may overstep their boundaries, and you may find yourself needing to leave a message or two on read until you've figured out how to respond.

You may not be open to unwanted advice on how to conduct your dating life; challenges to your personal beliefs can trigger strong reactions.

Virgo

Today your sharp eye for red flags may be slightly muted as a loving aspect between Neptune and Venus forms keeping you optimistic about a person's ability to change.

Paying attention to a person's actions to see if they match their words is advised.

Libra

A romantic relationship can change into something more than what you had expected it to. A casual dating relationship could become much more.

Where there seemed to be no sparks, you may find yourself feeling deeply attracted and hopeful for the future.

Scorpio

Today, anxiety about a relationship or a problem can cause you to withdraw from the people who love you the most.

It's hard to keep pain and problems to yourself, and healing may come by doing the opposite — sharing your situation with a person you know you can trust.

Sagittarius

When you first start dating someone special you may fear that your parents and other family members may not approve or like your choice for a partner.

However, today's energy brings with it an abundance of positivity. A meeting with family and friends to introduce your new partner can go very well.

Capricorn

Money matters can make or break a relationship, and today you may find that there are some control issues taking place in the home surrounding the allocation of resources.

There may be a need to go back to negotiation and discussion to try and work toward being on the same page.

Aquarius

Today, conversations can take much longer than you had originally expected.

Today, pick a time to touch base with your signifiant other interruption free.

Pisces

You may be overly optimistic about a situation you feel is solid and unbreakable.

Even though you may have selected a wonderful person to share your life with, there may be a few things left to talk about involving finances, money, and debt.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.