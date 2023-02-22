The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 23, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, February 23, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Today, you need to make a difficult choice. You have to leave a few people behind in order to pursue your dreams. They may try to hold you back, but when fate and destiny calls, it's time to answer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

There's always a loophole, and you may not find it today, but you will find it. You are on a mission to solve this problem, and until a solution is found you will remain relentless.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

You can tell someone is keeping an important secret. They may not come clean with you right now, but deep in your heart you may already know what it is.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

Things have to end so that a new journey can begin. You experienced the joys and the sadness of an important part of your life.

It's time to let go so you can embrace something meant for the person you are now. You've outgrown yesterday; today is here.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

A bright future is what's in store for you, Leo. It's not easy to keep an optimistic mindset at all times, but when you know that this trial and challenge is for a moment, everything else falls into perspective.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Good fortune is yours for a variety of reasons. You were at the right place at the right time, and you did the preparation for what you wanted long before you knew if your dream would ever become a reality.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

People don't always feel the way that they once did at the beginning of a relationship.

Everyone has quirks and personality traits that make being friends a challenge.

But, when you learn to love one another unconditionally and work through a tough patch you find that your love for each other deepens.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Someone may try to push your buttons today and you may not know how to respond to their behavior.

You could ignore it or confront the problem head on. This card insinuates taking action and not letting anything slide.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

You have defined your dreams and your goals. You know what it is that you want to the point where you can see it in your mind's eye.

This is when things begin to manifest themselves into your life. You attract into your world what you need.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You have been patient for far too long, and now you are feeling as though someone is taking advantage of you. It's time to stop being so available and apply your energy to yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

Things happen for a reason. You may never understand what happened or why, but sometimes you don't have to. You simply need to accept what took place, forgive and move on.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

A little bit of faith can go a long way. Even if you don't truly believe in a vision for your life, action can help you to catch the desire you wished you had now. As they say, "fake it until you make it!'

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.