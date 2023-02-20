The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Happier After A Breakup During Mercury Sextile Uranus Starting February 21, 2023

Breaking up with a partner is never easy to do, and it's especially difficult during the days after it's been ended. While the break up itself may come as a result of many different emotions and decisions, often times the choice to break up isn't mutual.

Sometimes we are discarded as if we mean nothing to the person who is leaving us, and at other times, we are the ones who can take no more. And most often, break ups are the result of both parties coming to the heartbreaking conclusion that what we have now, must end.

On February 21, 2023, there will be break ups. Endings happen and we must accept them, however, we rarely consider how free these break ups may leave us feeling. And it will be on this day that we come to see that maybe breaking up wasn't such a bad idea after all. And this is all because of the transit called Mercury sextile Uranus.

This cosmic event flips the scene on its head for us, so that we may see the other side of the pain. And if we are intent on creating a better situation for ourselves in the future, we will listen to our hearts on this day, and they will tell us that we did the right thing. And so, for certain zodiac signs, we will see happy days ahead.

We recognize that we had to do what we had to do, even if it didn't start out as our choice. We don't feel like victims today, as Uranus energy would never allow that kind of thinking to take place.

We feel optimistic, but more: we let ourselves feel optimistic. There is no law that says we have to suffer because we just ended a romantic relationship. Today is for the signs who can actually feel happy over such an event.

The three zodiac signs who are happier after a breakup during Mercury sextile Uranus starting February 21, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It may have taken a long time to get to the place where you are now, but seeing that you're here, meaning finally broken up with the person you've spent too much time with, you realize that you are so much better off without them. In fact, you feel happy to be away from them and glad that things ended the way they did.

During Mercury sextile Uranus, you are in one of those 'no looking back' moods; you did your time in the prison of your last relationship and now that it's over, you feel as though you are as free as a bird.

You have no intention of looking back in anger, or even looking back as habit. You are not interested int he person you just ended it with, and should they have an interest in reuniting, you may just want to leave the country...what you've found, this new and refreshing independence? It's not going to be sacrificed.

You know what you want know and happiness leads the way.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Breaking up was not easy for you, yet the oddest sensation has you in its thrall today: you feel...good. Huh? That wasn't expected and yet this recent break up has you feeling like you've just lost a thousand pounds. The lightness is what's going to get you today, as it's totally unexpected.

During Mercury sextile Uranus, you'll feel happy that you broke up with this person, and even gladder that it happened at the time it did, as you feel the break up itself was serendipitous.

In all honesty, what really makes you feel happy is that you expected to plummet in misery.

Yet, here you are today, February 21, feeling carefree and a bit joyful, if you dare allow yourself to say it. No guilt here; you are enjoying it, and you had no idea you would. Freedom spells happiness for you, Sagittarius, and it's all because you are no longer in a relationship with someone who brought you down.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You never really thought that breaking up would actually cause happiness, because you tend to be somewhat of a dependent person and the attachments that you create are quite serious. When you detach, you generally feel lonely and maybe even a little scared.

And yet, today has you acknowledging that your most recent break up was actually good for you.

During Mercury sextile Uranus, the focus shifts for you and lets you see the good in the break up, rather than the expected 'bad.' You feel free now that you are away from this person, and this freedom feel like happiness.

Could it possibly be that someone of your sensitivity and emotional stability (or lack thereof) can feel happy after a break up? Thank Mercury sextile Uranus for the booster shot, as you won't be feeling anything BUT happiness on this day, February 21, 2023.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.