The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 11, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, February 11, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, February 11, 2023:

Aries

Just friends. Mercury while conjunct with transformative Pluto leaves Capricorn to enter your networking sector, and this can be when you come to terms with a friend zone situation.

With Venus being so close to Neptune dissolving relationships and ushering in new endings, this weekend can be a time where karma is cleaned and an emotional conversation is complete.

Taurus

Self-respect and integrity are two key words for your sign when Mercury, the communication planet enters a new sign today.

While in Aquarius, you may start to recognize things you've allowed to slide for too long and begin to make important personal changes to shorten the gaps in your social life.

Gemini

Pull out the self-help books and start to work on your health and personal development. It's one thing for others to tell you to work on yourself, but once you've decided this is something you must do, you kind of like the idea.

You are ready to make big changes. It may take some time to figure out where to start, but with Mercury entering a fellow air sign, you are intrigued and all in.

Cancer

No one needs to feel as though they are not good enough for a person, and during the few weeks Mercury is in Aquarius, a sense of being someone's secret love can go from sweet to sour really fast.

Set boundaries early in a new relationship so you don't get your feelings hurt. Set your standards high, Cancer.

Leo

The month is about to get interesting as Mercury enters your partnership sector. You love a good, soulful heart to heart conversation. It can be tempting to spend a lot of time texting a potential love interest.

But if a long-distance relationship is not for you, don't close your dating app yet. You might want to find a. local person that can keep you warm at night without having to charge up your cell phone.

Virgo

Even relationships could benefit from a to do list. Spontaneous moments happen, but isn't it much nicer when you can plan your dating life ahead and know what to expect.

Consider talking things over with your partner to explore what they want to do with you, and start to make a couple's bucket list.

Libra

Everyone loves a good love story's and with you deciding to get back into dating again, this may be your time to have one of your own.

Who knows? You may have a date that sweeps yo off of your feet during Valentine's Day.

Scorpio

You may be signing on the dotted line soon with a new home purchase.

Bringing you and your significant other under one roof will simplify certain things, and will be a lot of fun to decorate your new space together.

Sagittarius

Be honest. This is not a tall order for you, but it's not an easy one to do when it may result in hurt feelings and uncertainty about where things will be in the next month or so.

You can't go on pretending certain feelings when you know the truth. Instead of speaking your mind by text, honor the relationship with a good old phone call.

Capricorn

It's not easy to say good bye, but once you are able to free yourself from things that aren't good for your heart, you can free yourself to move forward. Invest in yourself during this time Capricorn.

Do things that give your heart the self-love it needs so you attract what you want into your life.

Aquarius

The power of choice is in your hand as Mercury, the thinking planet that rules communication comes into your sign for the next few weeks.

You are a deep thinking, and even though you may not always want to hang your hat on one idea or thing, this month you may decide it's time to manifest a relationship that give you all you desire — without compromise.

Pisces

Out of sight can be an out of mind situation even if a person will always remain in your heart.

Mercury in Aquarius is a time to clear away old messages, photos, and things that remind you of the one who got away so you can open your heart and mind to a new love when Mercury enters your sign on March 2.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.