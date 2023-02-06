The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Risk Everything For Love During Moon Trine Uranus On February 7, 2023

February comes with a bit of desperation; if we've failed to accomplish something in January, especially something of the 'resolution' nature, then we automatically roll it over to February; that's when we're going to get it all done...right? And what if we don't?

What if February is just a repeat of January, and so on and so on? The desperate feeling that accompanies today's transit, Moon trine Uranus, will whip us into crazy shape, and if there's something we want...in love...we will take full advantage of our desperation by announcing something ultimate.

We will take a risk, that's for sure, but that's how the world moves, and with transits like Moon trine Uranus, we can only expect success.

And so, today we will let it be known that we are willing to go the distance, talk the talk, walk the walk, and be the right person for the one we love. We will risk everything for love, because, during the Moon trine Uranus, we see love as the answer to all of our questions.

And while life on earth can be extremely hard, at times, we know where our comfort lies — in the arms of the one we love, and by all means, we will have that love, even if it means we have to risk it all.

We may have blown the big op in January, but it's February 7, and we're not willing to let any more time get away from us. As we get older, we come to know that time is NOT on our side, which means we have to make the best of the time we've got here.

For the sake of passion and drive, for the sake of love and family, we will risk it all today, in the name of love.

The three zodiac signs who risk everything for love during Moon trine Uranus on February 7, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have always been the person who would do anything for the person you love. You would cut others out of your life if they wanted you to, and you would end relationships with others if you thought it would make your partner happy.

You only care about what they want, and in a way, you've built your life around this person. The twist is that this is not what you wanted out of life; you wanted something better, but because you didn't get what you wanted, you are now clinging desperately to what you can get, and what you can get is the love of your partner.

Advertisement

During Moon trine Uranus, you will know that, even if you don't respect this person and even if the relationship is somewhat mediocre, they are YOUR person, and nothing on earth is perfect. You will risk it all for this person, and being that this is your business and no one else's, you'll be fine with your decisions.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have spent a lot of time in relationships, and while some of them meant very little to you, the one you're in right now makes you feel like you'd do whatever you have to keep it going...forever.

You are not going to let this person go, and while that means you might have to change your ways a bit, you feel that's a fair exchange for what you're getting out of it, which is love in all of its divinity.

You've never known anyone like the person you are with now, and you almost feel like if you don't go out of your way to show them what they mean to you, they'll leave you. You feel like you don't want them to see the real you but you are also wrong in how you perceive yourself: you're not the bad guy, Libra.

You've just had shady experiences in the past, but you are not the experience, you are the experiencer. During Moon trine Uranus, you will want to let your person know, by hook or by crook, exactly how much you love them.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

One of the reasons why you haven't locked into committed relationships is that you haven't been able to fully trust anyone. In fact, if you ever did really and truly trust someone, you'd probably be a different person today, especially when it comes to love.

What you're about to experience today, during Moon trine Uranus, is the flicker of trust in your lover's eyes. Holy smokes, it seems as though this person is the real deal; they love you and...what's this? They aren't lying to you.

How novel! You may even dare to go there, meaning, you may just want to kick it up a notch and trust them for their truthful omissions.

This person is fantastic, and you do not want to lose them, and that jumpstarts your desire to GO FOR IT. You will risk it all, you wacky Aquarian, and you will love every minute of it. Dare on...see where it takes you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.