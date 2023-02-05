The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Settle Down During Venus Square Mars Starting February 5, 2023

Love presents us with situations where we either have to make a move or back off. This covers much territory, as it may span over the idea of whether or not we should say certain things to our loved ones, all the way to the idea of whether or not we want to stay with this person.

That's today's conundrum; we don't know if we really want to be with the person we're with — not because there's anything wrong with them, but because if we are, to be honest with ourselves, we don't know if we are 'settle down' material...because we may not be.

One of the cosmic influences here is Venus square Mars, probably at the bottom of this thinking. Venus square Mars makes us question love; we're not necessarily looking for anything in particular, but we're not quite 'there' yet, meaning we see that life could be 'good' with this person, but we are not sold on the idea, as of yet. Is settling down the only option for a person in love? Maybe not.

For the zodiac signs that can think outside the box, we might see some true rebellion happen today, as many of us who, on this day, February 5, 2023, absolutely refuse to settle down. It's just not us.

Venus square Mars promotes independence. Sometimes this independence is pushy and stoic, and other times it's lonely and unsure, but no matter how we react to it, it will affect certain signs of the Zodiac today in ways that inspire the need to 'do it on my own.' We may be in love, but at this point in the game, we're not ready to bring in the 'settle down' element.

The three zodiac signs who refuse to settle down during Venus Square Mars on February 5, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Ordinarily, you're the first to line up for the 'settling down' experience, but time has taught you to watch yourself first. You have made mistakes in the past, and even though you are quite certain about the person you are present with, you still don't feel it's 'time' to toss in your anchor.

During Venus square Mars, you'll take the time to think before acting, which will put you in the position of telling your loved one that you need more time.

Hopefully, they will understand and take you for your word, but you know people — they get offended when they are rejected, even if it's not a 'formal' rejection.

Your heart tells you to hold off, and you WANT to listen to your heart. You want to trust your gut, and if that's the case, then you will be listening to your gut on this day, February 5, during Venus square Mars.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You can do what your romantic partner wants, or you can blow them off and go your own way; what's going on today is that the person you are in a romantic relationship with wants to seal the deal by settling down, as in 'for good.'

Yikes, this scares you to pieces, as the idea of settling down is just something somebody else does and never you. You are not the settling-down type, and you plan on keeping your colors the same for a while.

Venus square Mars particularly influences you, and you will stand your ground on this one. You don't want to insult your person, but if they decide to get insulted, that one is on them, right? What's great is that you are honest about your feelings. You're not here to lead anyone on.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You grew up in the same world as everyone else, and you, at one point, wanted all the story-tale romances and events that everyone is supposed to want.

Your curiosity ended up in experience, and now that experience tells you to forge your path without the burden of schlepping another person around you. And that's how you see it; people who form attachments become burdens to you.

And you don't want to be burdened, nor do you want yet another attachment to hold you down. You tried, you experienced, and now you know who you are, and during Venus square Mars, this self-awareness is emphasized. You reject settling down because it's just not you, and it's easy enough for you to share this truth with others. Honesty is the best policy in situations like this one.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.