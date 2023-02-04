The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 5, 2023

Today is a Full Moon in Leo, and you know what happens whenever we have a Full Moon: the crazies come out of the woodwork.

And the interesting part is that...we are the crazies, and being that our Full Moon lands in the zodiac sign of Leo today, we can know for a fact that if we feel a bit of 'Moon madness,' we can also know that we will defend it, stand up for it, and justify every move we make...no matter how bad those moves may be. And honestly, they may be pretty bad.

But wait, there's more! Today doesn't just bring us the madness that is the Full Moon in Leo; it also brings us Venus square Mars, which means that while we're on a lunar tirade, we'll also be fighting with our partners, dates, mates, persons, friends, fam, and co-workers.

It's one of those 'Why did I wake up?' kind of days. We come out slugging and don't stop until we realize we are on the verge of becoming total fools.

Will we avoid becoming fools today? No. We will dive right into the stuff. Because the Full Moon in Leo is all about ego, forcing our opinions on people, and pushing our way to the top, we must understand that so much of this is a set up for disaster.

But ego wants nothing to do with that kind of defeat, so today is for kidding ourselves into thinking that, no matter what we do, it's the right thing for everyone around us. (Go back to bed!)

Which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on February 5, 2023?

Read on to find out more.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You can take Full Moon energy either the right way or the wrong way. Today, you will absolutely go out of your way to do the right thing...by family.

You have your plate full, and you've been feeling as though you are about to lose your mind with all the responsibilities that have been heaped upon you. It's all OK, and you know you can handle it, but with the Full Moon in Leo, you may find that you will bite off more than you can chew here today, Aries.

What you'll see happening today is that because you are so passionately involved (it IS family, after all), you cannot see straight, meaning the choices you make today are made in bias, and you aren't making the right choice. You need to think things out for a while longer. Don't jump in; make sure things are safe first.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have started to doubt your judgment for the first time in a long while; perhaps you have been rash. Perhaps you have made a few wrong turns in your life, and that's why certain things aren't working out for you. During the Full Moon in Leo — your zodiac sign, you'll want to try one last time to act in the manner that has gotten you into so much trouble before.

This means that, even though you know you have to change your ways or lose all of your friends, you'll be so influenced by the Full Moon in your zodiac sign that you'll regress; today feels like you are giving negativity one last chance at rising to the top.

Whether it rises or falls is up to you. Don't be deceived; Leo strives for excellence. Leave the negativity behind you and progress.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

With the Full Moon in Leo shining down on your Scorpio world, you might feel that today is a good enough day to dominate the entire world, and while that may only be a figure of speech, today is the day you laugh to yourself, while you set a course for 'world domination.' What this 'really' means is that because you are fired up with the Full Moon in Leo, you feel the need to control things.

This desire will meet its match when you decide to control people, like friends or worse, your romantic partner. Your controlling ways will not be appreciated today; they are rarely appreciated daily.

What you'll be dealing with is your ego today, Scorpio. The Full Moon will bring out a side of you that you may enjoy very much, but it won't make anyone in your life too happy.

