The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes For January 29 - February 4, 2023

This week comes with a bit of a dark cloud hovering over it regarding how we see ourselves and how quickly we judge what we see. Because this is the last week of January, we put a certain amount of pressure on ourselves to succeed.

We've got the 'beginning of the year' blues, and if we're not careful, we may end up feeling down and depressed simply because we haven't created the 'dream life' for ourselves yet.

Why do we do this to ourselves? Well, we don't want to beat ourselves up, but it's hard not to judge one's own 'so-called' failures when we've got transits like Moon trine Pluto lurking about.

And with Moon conjunct Mars following shortly after, we might feel this 'dark cloud' was meant for us, personally. While there is much to inspire us during the week of January 29 through February 4, we are chock full of conflicting astrological events. For many of us, especially three particular signs of the Zodiac, this week may feel heavier than we can handle.

The Gemini Moon pays a visit towards the end of January, making us feel hopeful. With Venus sextile the North Node in early February, we will definitely get our groove back. But the week, in general, comes with a price: patience.

We may feel oppressed by all the self-doubt that comes up during this time, but we need to understand that this is just a phase; we will rise above, and the darkness we feel during the week will pass just as easily as it came.

The three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes for January 29 - February 4, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have a choice this week, Cancer: you can fall into the pit of despair and bemoan your fate, which happens to be NOT THAT BAD, or you can choose to get yourself out of your self-imposed funk move into a more positive mindset.

You, being you, will opt for the pit of despair, as it is hard for those born under the sign of Cancer to cope well with transits like Moon trine Pluto, Moon trine Saturn and Moon opposite Mercury, all transits that will be happening this week.

Together, these events will take a toll on your confidence, and the thing that bothers you the most is that you are generally very confident, so you need to understand why you feel so inadequate this week. First, you're perfectly fine; if you choose to succeed, you can. What you will choose to do, however, is beat yourself up for not being a superhero. Relax, Cancer, you don't have to be this hard on yourself.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's a reason why things are spiraling out of control for you this week, Leo, and that is because you didn't get the reaction you wanted from a certain group of friends, and now you feel flustered and humiliated. You can't let go of this, and the Moon opposes Mercury, a strong transit that occurs this week, which will get under your skin and make you think the worst.

You may even do the unthinkable this week, which is to second-guess yourself. Maybe you did something wrong, and by not owning up to it, you've created a state of guilt for yourself, and guilt is something you never admit to feeling.

You cannot admit that you did something offensive, so instead of shifting your perspective and learning from your mistake, you will wall yourself off from the rest of the world so you can lick your wounds in private.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

One thing that always stands as very important to you is how you express yourself. You want to make a good impression, and the last thing you will ever stand for is someone thinking you are less than you are intellectually.

This week, you will make one of those faux-pas statements that land you in hot water. You didn't mean to come off as rude as all that, but thanks to a bunch of 'hostile' Mercury transits, your words will make you come across as the biggest snob of all time.

You are aware of the difference between being 'elite and respected' and a big snob about it all, and during this week, you'll find that you can't help yourself. You aren't even trying, but your every move comes across as pretentious and fearful as if you don't want anyone to find out that you lack the skill to communicate. Knock it off, Cap. You know you're a winner.

