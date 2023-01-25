The 3 Zodiac Signs With Trust Issues During The Moon Sextile Mars On January 26, 2023

Trust issues are in store for three zodiac signs who trust no one during the Moon sextile Mars transit, which starts on January 26, 2023.

If ever there were a celestial transit designed to make us paranoid and nervous, it would be today's 'gift' — the Moon sextile Mars in Gemini. Starting January 26, we will not only overthink everything that comes into our minds, but we will judge and condemn it all just as easily.

We don't trust things, we don't trust situations and most of all, we don't trust people. On a day like today, the words of Jean-Paul Sartre come to mind: "Hell is other people."

So, whether it's in love or it's about business, the mood everyone seems to be on, an extreme lack of trust hits. We may even feel possessive or greedy when trust issues rise to the surface because, on some level, we're unconsciously trying to protect ourselves from what we perceive to be the 'big, bad world.' And, if we grab until our fingers break, we'll be able to hold on to something and call it our own. That's what we want today: to call something our own.

Because the Moon sextile Mars brings out our fears, we won't be able to see the forest for the trees, as they say, meaning that even if we are presented with the safest of spaces, with the nicest of people, we will still see nothing but a dark forest of treachery at every turn.

And when we don't trust, we give off the same kind of vibe, and we will see how others mimic our behavior as we notice they do not trust us, either.

The three zodiac signs with trust issues during the Moon sextile Mars on January 26, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Hell is other people, for sure; if you can avoid them, you will. Normally, you're very social; you enjoy the company of friends and like-minded people. What you detest, however, is being disagreed with.

And on days like today, with the Moon sextile Mars in the sky, the friction caused by disagreements is a little more than you're willing to deal with. Someone may suggest something to you that you not only find preposterous but it's also iffy and dangerous.

That someone suggested something dangerous to you makes you perceive them as a threat; this person obviously couldn't care less about you and is pushing you into danger.

The truth is that they aren't pushing you into anything; they're only suggesting something 'fun' to do. But, during the Moon sextile Mars, you'll see their suggestion as the gauntlet was thrown down — the one that starts the war.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While it's true that you are undoubtedly one of the kindest, nicest and most approachable zodiac signs, you also don't want to be bothered. You like being thought of as being stable, balanced and easy-going.

But you have zero interest in showing the real you, which is why you find it so comfortable to hide behind that 'kindness' facade. Today, someone will press your buttons, and you will not be able to maintain your friendly demeanor, and what's more, is that you don't feel you owe anyone a 'happy face.'

Right now, during the Moon sextile Mars, you all feel animosity and apprehension towards your fellow human. This transit will also create great stubbornness in you and a bit of resentment. Whoever scratches your shiny surface today will remember to never 'go there' again.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You figure that you don't need to trust people to get your life going. You have everything you need, and you see no reason to place your faith in a species that continuously messes things up, personally and universally. During the Moon sextile Mars, you feel strongly about your decision to pull away from the world, even if it's just for a day.

You don't find comfort in the words of people merely trying to help; you do not understand why they have deemed you to be someone who needs their help. You need no one, and while that might also feel a little lonely or headstrong, you'll stick with this plan until you decide it's too much. But as for today, you are a solo act, and as it stands, during the Moon sextile Mars, you do not trust a soul. Not a bit.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.