The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 18, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

The right relationships come when you need them, Aries. You don't need to force anything. When the timing is right, everything that needs to be done falls into place.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You are one sharp cookie, Taurus. Your experiences have taught you a wealth of wisdom. You'll apply it in a way that gets you far in life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

It's time to develop your hobby. A new skill takes time and practice. Don't sit and watch television when you have nothing to do at home. Instead, work on cultivating your art.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Your time is your own, Cancer, and when others seem to squander theirs, you don't have to follow their lead.

You can manage your energy and choices and minimize the effect others can have on your schedule.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You may receive an important piece of advice that should not be taken lightly. When it comes to time-sensitive responses, it's best to handle them quickly and not wait for a later date.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You're emotionally involved with a complicated situation, and the best way to avoid getting entangled with fear or worry is to detach from the outcome. Sometimes what is best is not what you had originally thought.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

The struggle is worth all the effort you put into it. You are stronger than you realize. When life tests you, it's because it's allowing you to see how much more you have inside of you than you know.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Give in a little. You may have a list of rules or even dealbreakers but see if all of them are truly what you need to hold on to. A little flexibility can go a long way in helping you to find what it is you're looking for.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Listen to understand. Sometimes things take time to process. Where there is confusion today, exposure to the ideas of others can suddenly become understood and valued.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

A thought or idea is starting to come to life.

You took a risk and aimed for a new career or dream, and now it's happening.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

Life is meant to be enjoyed. Even the work you do each day can be a source of pleasure.

You can find what you like the most and focus your attention on that.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

What you thought would never happen may unfold before your eyes, and the fears you felt suddenly become a burning desire to overcome the problem. You become braver and bolder than you ever dreamed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.