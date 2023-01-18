The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Thursday, January 19, 2023

Three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love starting Thursday, January 19, 2023, but that does not mean the day comes without challenges.

There's a whole lotta 'square' going on today, and oftentimes, when we're talking about astrological transits, 'square' doesn't always mean 'good.'

What is good about today is how we overcome obstacles. We may even be the cause of our misfortune, but the lucky part is that we will catch wind of our potential mistake-making before we let it destroy something in our lives, and if we apply this to our love lives, we can know this: today is the day we avoid a catastrophe. (Yes, that's a good thing...)

We've got Moon square Neptune, which acts like a prompt for some zodiac signs. We feel someone wants to pick a fight with us, one we will not give in to. Then, we have Moon square Jupiter, which could make us feel as though we have nothing to dream about, nothing to look forward to; that's when we find out that our romantic partners are a whole lot more optimistic about things than we are. And finally, we're looking at how Venus square Uranus basically comes to our rescue by letting us know our worth.

One of the reasons we feel off today in love is that we don't trust ourselves. That will, however, change within the day, as this day is slated for great love, but only after it goes through a great challenge. So, if you are one of the three signs mentioned below, you can know that whatever you go through today, you'll end up happily by the side of the person you love.

You made it, signs. Worry time is over.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love starting Thursday, January 19, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You will single-handedly prove today that you are unsinkable regarding love, conflict and making-up. You are simply not going to let the drama and the noise take over your world, and that is because you've worked very, very hard to get your love life up to these high standards. Yes, there may be conflict, and yes, you may feel pressured to do something you might not want to do, but if you open your mind, you'll notice that nothing really stands out;

Perhaps all the fuss is really over nothing at all, and the recognition of this not only suggests that you have been inviting drama in but that you really don't need it at all. Knowing this comes as a realization; you've grown in your love life. You have new horizons to reach, and both you and your partner will come to know that, starting today, you're both in it for the long run. Today lets you know that you've chosen the right person to share your life with.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You will be proud of yourself today as you catch yourself saying something you know would end up doing more harm than good where your love life is concerned. Today has you filled with energy. You'll want to express some of that energy by flirting if you are single.

If you're in a committed relationship, you'll finally understand something about your partner that lets you know whether or not you should speak up or forever hold your peace.

While we always talk about repression and how it's not good for a person, there are moments when it's best to withhold rather than blurt out, no matter what we think. Today is the day you decide to stop talking rather than push on. And your choice will work for you amazingly well. Stand back and watch.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You will wake up with fierce determination and a will of solid rock, and what you'll be putting all of this intense energy into on this day, January 19, is love, sweet love. You've been having a few 'issues' with the person you are with. They, of course, say that the issues are all about you. And so, you volley the blame back and forth until it hits you both: this is senseless.

We are wasting our time. And why is arguing a waste of time in your case, on this day, Pisces? Because you and your partner have been down this road before, and you both always come to the conclusion that 'it's just a bad day' and you both eventually get over it.

Well, there's no evidence (or transit) that shows you things will do any other than get better, so trust in that. You have a very solid relationship, and yes, you fight. Do yourselves a favor, trust in the universe; love that this is not meant to fall apart.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.