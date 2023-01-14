The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, January 15, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, January 15, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Aries

Loving someone can have nothing to do with the person. See them for more than their flaws, and understand love can look different. Sometimes it's from afar.

Taurus

When you see a good thing, speak it. Be mindful of being a blessing and making others feel known and loved around you. When you understand your words' capacity and potential impact, you're open to all the ways you can use them for good.

Gemini

Pointing out more things you love than you hate can improve your quality of life. For every bad thing to complain about, there's a good thing to celebrate. Look for the positives, even when you have to look harder than usual.

Cancer

Everyone expresses and receives love differently; how do you and those you care about? Understanding love languages can help show love more efficiently to those around you.

Leo

Showing love to others can help you to love yourself more. Think less of how things can benefit you and how you can selflessly serve others; this may impact you more than you realize.

Virgo

Take time out for self-love. It's tough to love someone when your own emotional cup is empty. Beautiful things happen when you give yourself the time you need to learn to be yourself.

Libra

A simple night of romance is what you need. If you're single, treat yourself to a beautiful evening of quiet, bliss snuggling up to your favorite ice cream and watching a good rom-com.

Scorpio

Have you been picking the same type of person for every relationship? Sometimes we get stuck in love because we have not healed the wounds in ourselves. If you find yourself picking the same partners, make the change, and the rest will fix itself.

Sagittarius

Important conversations deserve time and respect. Don't say what you need to say while running errands or between activities. Give your relationship the room it deserves.

Capricorn

Know your limits. It's hard to say no to someone you love, but if you can't help, be honest. Give emotional support instead.

Aquarius

Know yourself well. The more you know how you are and what you like, the easier it will be to find a person for love.

Pisces

Sometimes cutting ties is a good decision. But it may make sense to get back together when both people have healed and done their work.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.