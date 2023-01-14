The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 15, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, January 15, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

You can choose to live in the moment and/or work towards tomorrow, but what matters most in life is your character. As someone who loves the truth, always be honest with yourself regarding what you want in your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Embrace your feminine energy. The world can be a very dark place, which is why it's important to stay in touch with your feminine energy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You can love many people for a variety of reasons. But, there will always be one person who truly captures your heart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

People tend to dislike rules that stop them from getting what they want. If you are unhappy about the status quo, there can always be a loophole in the system. Look to find it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Not everyone is born patient. Life helps you to gain what you need; have a teachable spirit.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Enjoy a vibrant spiritual life. The universe will talk to you in any language you are willing to speak.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Sometimes people do not give up their bad habits because they like them. If you struggle to stop something you think isn't bad for you, see what it is fulfilling in your heart.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Sometimes it's good to quit. Not every battle is meant to win. Spend your time on what matters, not a cause you truly aren't passionate about.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

Potential for change lies in every moment; you don't have to wait for a new beginning -- a new year, a new day -- to produce life into what you're already living. A day can be turned around any minute. It just takes you taking hold of your perspective and actions.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You don't get to choose your talents, but you can determine how you use them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Don't make your biggest goal in an argument to win, but to listen and to be heard.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Sometimes life can throw you a curveball. See the challenge as an opportunity to learn something new about yourself and the situation. Often, when things aren't going your way, they're going better, even if it takes a long time to see that.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.