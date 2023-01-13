The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 14, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, January 14, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Everyone loves a smiling face. Today, your friendly nature can move mountains and persuade people to see things your way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Exercise self-control. There's always a bright light at the end of the tunnel. Don't let the negatives outweigh the positives.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Someone is falling in love with you, which may be confusing when you're already in a relationship. It's never good to keep secrets; talk about it, and see what happens.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Everyone needs a little time to themselves. You can gain new insight when you stop putting all your energy into social media.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

A little bit goes a long way. You don't have to do everything; you have to be really good at what you do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Something good will happen to you because you earned it. Karma likes to repay people when they are kind and giving to others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Illusion can be fun when you use it creatively. Do something crafty, maybe make some cool cards for valentines day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice

You may not see an old enemy learn a valuable lesson, but trust that when someone doe you wrong, the universe is always paying attention. That is why you don't have to be the one to even the score.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Take risks in your life. Sometimes a small payoff comes when you test the odds.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Your friends don't always know better than you. People give advice; you don't always have to follow it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

Think positively. Today something beautiful is taking place in the world. Don't let your social media feed fool you into believing otherwise.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Why fight with someone for no good reason? When a troll decides to start an argument, just block them. You don't have to stoop to their level.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.