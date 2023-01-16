The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, January 17, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Tuesday, January 17, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Feed your mind educational things, from podcasts to books you can read or listen to on audio.

The Moon leaves your house of dark secrets to enter Sag, which enables you to view the world, culture and learning with a fresh set of eyes.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You feel passionate, Taurus, for things that matter to others.

Starting today, you will be investing your energy into a project that affects a person's finances. Your wisdom and guidance will be valued and appreciated.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your heartstrings are tugged in all the right ways starting today as your partnership sector is activated.

It's easy for you to get caught up in your feelings. You may even decide to join forces with a business partner or make a relationship official in the area of love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've got opinions, Cancer, and you're ready to share your thoughts with others on how things ought to be done. You take a bold approach when handling matters under your control; for items on someone else's plate, you may share a unwelcomed point of view. Tread lightly.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to get creative and crafty. If you love to work with your hands, paint or do DIY projects, today, the itch to transform an old look into a new one is hard to resist. You are ready to brighten up a room with trendy designs. If you have children, it's a great day to plan a new look for the playroom.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You tend to be a family-oriented zodiac sign, but sometimes you need a bit more space to gather your ideas and think about the future.

Feeling like you could use some elbow room to breathe is par for the course, today. If the opportunity permits, ask a partner to handle chores so you can unplug from the world, perhaps for a bubble bath to relax your mind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're not one who likes to be overly opinionated, at least not to the point of hurting a friend's feelings. However, today speaking honestly comes with a tad bit of risk.

The Moon in Sag brings an element of brutal honesty to your communication style that is untypical for you. The cure? Think before thinking.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Spending money gives you a certain type of pleasure today that is borderline therapeutic.

When stress comes, you may find yourself headed to Amazon to browse the daily deals. If you're trying to avoid buying things you don't need, add them to your wishlist instead.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon in your zodiac sign is a great way to kick off the week.

The Moon helps you see things that need to change in your life. Since you love to take the initiative, the next few days are perfect for planning your future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today, you may be the shoulder to lean on when a good friend needs to vent about an ex.

You may find a nugget of wisdom to share as you recount times in your life when love didn't go the way you wanted it to. Sharing can be healing for you both.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a day for adventure, and what's better than to get together with a friend to explore your area?

Today's perfect for heading downtown to check out the latest restaurant specials or to dip into an antique book store to check out your favorite reading section.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are a generous communicator today sharing your ideas without fear.

Today, things on your mind may be spoken readily, with or without provocation. You have the desire to share information and insights with a boss.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.