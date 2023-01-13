The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, January 14, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Saturday, January 14, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra today, bringing attention and focusing on relationships, friendships and our business partnerships.

The Sun is in Capricorn for one more week, which helps us to build what we wish to manifest at the start of this new year.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Choose your partner carefully. You may assume someone has the same intentions as you, but trust is earned. Don't give it away so readily.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Be wise. There are 24 hours a day; you need time to sleep, exercise, and do things for yourself. There's room to be generous, but make sure your priorities are in order.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Make time for love. Staying busy can give you a false sense of importance. Life is more than work; it's also about being in the moment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Build your home. Every day you choose how to invest your time. Invest some of it in the place you live. You don't always have to go out; it's good to stay indoors.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Choose your words wisely. It's nice to joke, and have fun with your friends, but everything you say matters.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Now's the time to build your wealth. Check your investments, and think about where you're spending your money. Don't be afraid to make changes when necessary.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's good to reflect on the past when you approach it from a place of purpose and race. You are allowed to have memories. But don't let them keep you from experiencing joy in the future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You need friends. You might like being alone, and it's good to be able to self-soothe. But friends are the joy of life, and they are important to have.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Do a little extra today. There's always talk about rest, but sometimes you must double down on your effort to succeed. If you need to do more, give in and do it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's important to study. Be a lifelong learner. Just because you graduate from college doesn't mean you know everything there is to know. Try to learn one more thing each day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Consider yourself lucky. Some people would help you at a moment's notice. Many people don't have friends like yours, but you have a pocket full of diamonds.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Never lose hope. Life will always give you challenges, but with every negative you manage, there is a wonderful gift to reward you for not giving up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.