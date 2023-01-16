The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Hearts Break Easily During Venus Conjunct Saturn On January 17, 2023

It's not as if we need transit to let us know that we are easily hurt or vulnerable; heck, we feel this every day, and yet, there are those 'extra sensitive' transits that seem to pull emotions right out of us, only to 'watch what happens next.'

It's not easy being someone easily hurt; sometimes, people take us for martyrs, as if all we think about is our pain and suffering. On January 17, we will see these people come out of the closets, and if we are kind, we will do our best to avoid getting too involved in their affairs.

Some folks are known for throwing pity parties. They love the attention and seriously believe they deserve to be soothed. What we're looking at is how our daily transit, Venus conjunct Saturn, can seriously mess with our emotions, making us raw, vulnerable and not as much fun as we'd like to be.

Some of us never get over our first breakup. Some of us never get past being betrayed. We hold on to the emotion that comes with the betrayal and makes it into a celebrity in our world.

Our heartbreak becomes our calling card; we are known for being 'the overly sensitive person who falls apart very easily.'

During Venus conjunct Saturn, we will relive our tragedies, if only in our minds, again and again, as this is the transit that has been set aside for wild thoughts and self-destructive imagination.

Several zodiac signs feel way too tender to deal with just about anything during this time. And who are we to get in their way?

The three zodiac signs whose hearts break easily during the Moon trine Neptune on January 17, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today is the day you allow a certain side of you to come forth, which is your hypersensitive sign. You cannot help but feel hurt and downtrodden on this day, during the transit of Venus conjunct Saturn. You might even feel lost in thought as you go over this betrayal and that bad ending.

You are not in control of your emotions, so when you feel this bad, you don't put on any pretenses; those around you will either have to deal with your moods, silent treatments and snobbish commentary, or they will have to walk away.

When you feel heartbroken, you go into protection mode, and that's when you get snappy around people. You really don't want to be prodded or bothered; you don't need to be 'saved' today, and so when others come by to 'comfort' you, you shut the door in their face. You hurt, and therefore, you hurt others.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You do not like to look at just how extreme the influence of past breakups has changed on you because if you did, you'd feel like a loser who has given up.

The truth is, you have never gotten over the hurt you've experienced, and the more you hang on to it, the more it seems to accumulate. Clearly, you are stuck in a serious rut, Aquarius, and because you've grown accustomed to the pain of heartache, it's become somewhat of a 'friend' to you. Unfortunately, this 'friend' is no good for you and keeps you stilted and stuck.

You haven't even given yourself the chance to stand tall and on your own, as you always keep your 'crutch' with you, meaning your pain baggage. During Venus conjunct Saturn, once again, this burden of heartache will rise so that once more, you can know what it is that you can't get rid of on your own.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What you have to be careful of today, Pisces is to not invite in any unnecessary thinking, especially about the past. You have an enemy in the past, and that enemy lives and thrives in the pain you continue to carry with you.

You have somehow convinced yourself that because you feel pain, you feel alive, and you're still not ready to let go as the pain of heartache has started to define who you are.

You don't want to be the one who is always nursing some wound of the heart, but during Venus conjunct Saturn, you'll dive in even deeper to get the pain you know is so ultimately bad for you.

You get your heart broken when someone asks you if you want to watch TV with them; you are looking for an excuse to feel bad. Snap out of it, Pisces. Yes, life is hard, but it's much worse when you insist it has to be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.