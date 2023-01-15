The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Love Completely During The Moon Opposite Uranus On January 16, 2023

You would think that with a name like Moon opposite Uranus, we'd be looking at trouble today, but the interesting part about this transit is that there's good news for three zodiac signs who want to love completely.

On January 16, 2023, we'll be fortunate enough to be in the presence of this transit as it shakes and stirs our lives up.

This is when we literally DO that crazy thing that we've been talking about. And when this transit, Moon opposite Uranus, works on two people, it brings out their madness in all the right ways.

Folie à deux. A madness shared by two. That is what the Moon opposite Uranus brings to us, and it's fun. Today will bring about wicked smiles and secret giggles; we will be laughing at inside jokes all day long.

And because we share a nutty sense of humor with the person we love, our jokes will be all the more hilarious and personal. On this day, we're not satisfied to go out and grab some food; today is the day we spend too much money, going to a restaurant we can't afford while dressing up as dinosaurs and video game characters. And we do it because we are wild and crazy things that cannot be stopped.

Fun is the name of today's game, and taking it all to another level is what the stakes are all about. Today puts the idea into our heads that we CAN do what we want and that we SHOULD do what we want and we should do it together because it's so much more fun that way.

We're about to set the bar today, zodiac signs. If you are one of the three signs mentioned here today, prepare for excitement!

The three zodiac signs who love completely during the Moon opposite Uranus On January 16, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The entire idea of getting together with someone, falling in love and moving through life with another person has never been about how you can fall in line with what is expected of you, but rather, what you can discover being with this person, and how far you can go with them.

During the Moon opposite Uranus, on January 16, you'll know exactly why you are with the person you're with, and it's because you and they are meant to be, and 'meant to be' comes with its rules. The first rule is to have fun together, and the second is to keep things fresh and exciting. You aren't here for the boredom or the redundant behavior that couples tend to fall in line with.

You and your partner are wild things, and you want to keep it that way. During the Moon opposite Uranus, you'll have zero problems taking that love to a whole other level as you break down the standards of what love is 'supposed' to look like.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Hopefully, you're dating the Taurus above. And you might be, but even if you're not, you still feel very strongly about having an exciting relationship and are willing to do whatever it takes to keep that flame going.

This is the day you both do something other couples don't necessarily jump to regarding their 'things to do' list. You might decide that today is the day you build a ramp so that your cats can zip back and forth all day long, or this could be when you and your partner decide to paint the entire apartment chartreuse.

You do what makes you feel good, and because you have a partner who obliges that feeling, the two of you have no limit on how much you can love each other. Leo has no inhibition on this day, and that's like letting the lion out of the cage.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are more than into taking your love into entirely new dimensions, as the last thing you want is stagnancy and lack of momentum in your relationship. You are lucky in so much as you have a partner who is like-minded; they want the same thing as you do, and that is a fun, interesting love life that isn't threatened by newness or out-of-the-box thinking.

You are with the person you're with because you were so attracted to their originality; they were never a part of the world, and you like that a lot about them. On January 16, during the Moon opposite Uranus, that 'funny bone' will be tickled once again, and you'll have an immense craving for a difference. You want to get involved with your love and do something extreme. Let's just hope it's a good extreme, Aquarius!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.