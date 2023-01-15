The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 16, 2023

We've all heard the expression, 'Whatever doesn't kill us makes us stronger.' While today's events don't even come close to killing us, they certainly will make us think.

We've got a walloping appearance coming from moon square Venus today, and while 'love' is in there somewhere, it looks like today we're going to have to do our best to find it and single it out.

The day is filled with pressure for some zodiac signs, which means distraction; the interesting part is that very quickly into the day, we will catch on to moon square Venus' game, which basically is: "You want love? Find me."

The gist of the picture is that, on this day, January 16, we can have the greatest day of love...if we work for it. We all knew that being in a romantic relationship wasn't going to mean daily bliss; we knew there would be 'days like this.'

And we will be tried, put on trial, put off, told off, and pushed to the side by our loved ones. The great part is that if they are doing this to us, we need to understand their motives before deciding they are wrong.

This is the 'work' we need to do today. We need to understand and consider before condemning. In doing this, we will be appreciated by our mates. That we don't tear their heads off for doing something that we believe needs a different approach help us grow. Today, our luck in love comes from having the patience and the discretion to back off to let the love flow more naturally.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 16, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because you entered the year filled with love in your heart and an optimistic approach, you don't see anything wrong with...anything. Your love life feels like it's going as it's supposed to go: smoothly. During the Moon square Venus, you may have your first minor upset of the year so far, but it's something that you'll be grateful for after you learn the lessons inherent in the upset.

You feel as though you are still getting to know the person you are with romantically, and even though you knew ahead of time that this person was merely another human, just like you, you may find that some of their sheen has dulled and, it's OK! You'll find on this day that you like seeing your person's 'flaws' and that knowing they aren't a perfect person kind of..delights you. Whodathunkit!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today you will see something in your romantic partner that you don't know whether you like or dislike. All you do know is that you need time to process whatever it is that they've done. You feel surprised but not altogether put off by their behavior, and you may wonder if 'this kind of behavior' is perhaps the way to go with this particular person.

In other words, you expected your love life to go according to plan, and as dull as that sounds, you didn't realize until now just how unique your person really is. And that excites you. So, this is the person you are involved with...not until the plot thickens. Today is a lucky day for you, Libra, as it seems you will not be bored by your love life after all. All it took was hanging in there. Now you get to see the egg hatch; this may be truly spectacular.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your day is going to come with an unexpected surprise coming from the person you are in love with; they want something from you that you aren't ready to give...just yet. This could be a commitment or simply a lifestyle change.

At first, you'll balk, not wanting to change your ways or give in just because 'they want it that way.' But you'll also notice how moon square Venus works in your mind; you'll end up questioning yourself as to why you are so prohibitive and closed to new ideas, especially when it's your loved one who is proposing these new ideas.

And then, it will hit you; it's worth taking a chance on. It's worth trying something new, and it is worth risking the unknown because life is worth living, and living doesn't happen when you're inside a tight box. Your luck comes in the form of you being more accepting and wanting to try out new things. Good for you, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.