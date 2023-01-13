The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscope On January 14, 2023

Today, January 14, 2023, will be rough for certain zodiac signs, mainly because of the confusing nature of Venus square Uranus, which is preeminent in the sky today. This transit brings the good and then takes it away from us.

It nudges us into feelings of false confidence, only to make sure that we feel like fools who have just made a fatal error at some point during the day. Today exemplifies the old cliche, "No good deed goes unpunished."

Today hits young people harder than older folks because it works on naïveté and inexperience. Today, many young people will fall in love for the first time, and it will feel incredible!

That love will feel entrancing and enchanting. We will only be able to get enough of it once; of course, we tire of it rapidly because that's what we get during Venus square Uranus. We get the love that excites us for a minute or two. But during that minute or two — holy smokes, what we will feel!

Uranus has always been the planet that flips things on its side. While this troublemaker of a celestial body can also bring great good and amazing thinking, it's basically there to overturn decisions and help things change course in split seconds.

And so, some of us will fall madly in love today, only to feel disgusted and grossed out by the person we fall in love with, perhaps hours after we've met.

There is no lasting love on this day, but there might be a moment or two of fluttering hearts and a little bratty fun. Who knows. It's your Venus square Uranus, so do with it as you will.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 14, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You don't mind this day, even though it's not going exactly as you planned; you feel like you can flow easily with the events of the day, as Venus square Uranus already has you working with the ups and downs of unexpected change in the workplace.

You love what you do, and it shows; the only part that gets touched on this day is that part that changes, and you don't expect change to occur, at least.

Your interactions with co-workers and people are generally iffy today; you start with a super friendly and approachable attitude, and within minutes, your frustration bubbles over, and before you know it, you want to avoid having anything verbal to do with anyone.

You might wonder why this day is so rough when you started feeling so awesome. It's OK. It's just Venus square Uranus doing its thing. It won't last long.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your only mistake today is believing the day will go smoothly. You have great intentions, and your day is calculated for success.

It's not like you plan out every day, but today is inspiring for you, and you can't help but want to be a part of 'how it goes.' You can't help your controlling Scorpio side; today, it works for you, a bonus.

What doesn't work for you, however, is predictability. You cannot foresee what will happen during Venus square Uranus because this transit has confusion in store; it's part of the cosmic plan.

While nothing will be destroyed or even ruined on this day, there will be moments when your good mood evaporates into thin air, leaving you feeling like you've wasted your time. It's OK, Scorpio; it's just another maddening day. Nothing you can't handle.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you go 'optimistic,' it's as if you are the representative of optimism itself; nobody does positive thinking like you do, Sagittarius.

However, during Venus square Uranus, you may find that for every good deed you perform, something 'out there' will thwart your positive plans.

At first, this may come off as a challenge from the universe you willingly take on, knowing you'll succeed.

And then, as the day progresses, you will notice that you cannot get anywhere and that your truly gracious and wonderful good mood is being tested throughout the day.

This is part of Venus square Uranus' 'gag reel.' We are the entertainment today, and in a way, we should be thankful that it's not worse than it already is. We'll get by. You'll get by. Heads up!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.