The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Change For Love During The Moon Trine Pluto Starting January 12, 2023

Because the astrology transit Moon is trine Pluto today, we recognize the need for change in our love lives — and are ready for it. There are many things on our minds lately, and in an attempt to improve our love lives, we are now 'big enough' to admit to our failures.

In going over what we've done wrong in the past, we can rectify our behavior to experience profound and positive change in the future; the future starts with the NOW.

This positive aspect can help us re-route some of the mistakes we've made in our relationships. Particularly on Thursday, we are open to hearing what another person has to say — which isn't always the case, even though we'd like to pretend we're always 'there' for the person we love and respect.

Quite simply, we're sometimes there, which has to change. Being there for the person we love is just the beginning, but we have to start somewhere, and if we're to achieve that breakthrough moment that we need so desperately, we might as well start by listening thoroughly to the words of the person we wish to spend our days with.

The motivating factor here is doing it, not thinking about it. If we need change, that's fabulous; we acknowledge it, and all is well. But something is real once we put the muscle behind it and actually make the change.

We're looking at a lead into some serious Yoda-Gandhi quoting, "Be the change you want to see in the world" and "There is no try, there is only do."

The three zodiac signs who will change for love during the Moon trine Pluto starting January 12, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Something is missing in your relationship, and it's starting to bug you; what bugs you isn't so much the topic itself but the idea that you have held off on confronting you're scared to say what's on your mind for some reason, which is unlike you because you're generally a blurter who says everything, all the time. Still, you fear stirring the pot because your relationship is so good.

It's just that there are things you need, and you've been reluctant to bring those things up. Moon trine Pluto will reach deep inside you and pull out the words needed to feel good about what you have to get off your chest. If you are to remain in the relationship, you feel there must be a change in the relationship, and you can use today's transit as a backbone. Speak your truth, Taurus; you'll be glad you did.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

For the longest time, you were OK with simply accepting the fate of your love story; you've been feeling it fade into mediocrity and yet you've done nothing to stop its progress. During Moon trine Pluto, it hits you in a way it never has before, which means that you suddenly realize that you can stop the deterioration by simply participating in the relationship more than you have.

You got lazy, and so did your partner, and in that laziness, you saw that this thing could become the biggest nothing of all time, which frightened you. Today, you can take that flight and make something positive of it. You need to use that fear to save what you have, as it can absolutely be saved and spared. Don't let this love affair fall by the wayside. Make the change. Do it, don't be afraid.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The kind of change you need is the kind that allows you to take the first step to find real love. During the Moon trine Pluto transit, things are slightly different for you than for others.

What you are looking at are your loneliness and isolation. You have denied yourself love for so long while pretending that everything is fine as it is. You avoid commitment, opting for polyamory or open relationships simply because you don't want to be tied to someone who would have the power to hurt you. But where has all this taken you, Aquarius?

You are lonely and alone, even with people, because you don't trust anyone enough to be comfortable with them. What hits you today is that you really want to be loved, even if that makes you 'just like everybody else.' Your approach towards love has left you lonely and saddened, and on this day, you will come to know that you need to change your life if you are to change your love life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.