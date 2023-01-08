The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, January 9, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, January 9, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, January 09, 2023:

Aries

Aries, the funny thing about love is that it makes you think. The deeper the passion, the greater your desire to be a better lover and friend.

Taurus

Love should not come with a price tag. People sometimes want to be with someone because they make their lives easier, but choose to be with someone because you love them, and together you feel like a team.

Gemini

Someone's insecurity may have you feeling as though a relationship cannot work. Brokenness attracts brokenness, so don't point fingers. Look at your emotional health.

Cancer

You can't change the past; you can only work on the moment. Why keep bringing up past mistakes that cannot be fixed? Take the lesson and use it to do better.`

Leo

A friend who stabs you in the back isn't a friend. Sometimes people show their jealousy of your happiness when they feel miserable about themselves.

Virgo

Don't be so open about your personal life at work. A little discretion is advised. Keep your personal life personal.

Libra

In your heart, you know when someone isn't meant for you. They drop subtle hints and say things that hurt your feelings. Give the benefit of the doubt but only for so long. If it's not gonna change, move on.

Scorpio

The couple that works and does chores together stays together. Try to find a way to equal the workload. The quicker you can get the basics done, the faster you can enjoy alone time together.

Sagittarius

Plan the date. You are ready to have a romantic evening and know that there are certain things you want to do. Reverse roles, and initiate a night to remember.

Capricorn

The quickest way to stop arguing about money s to realize none of it really belongs to you or your partner; the universe supplies the needs of all.

Aquarius

Plan ahead. Valentine day is around the corner. Why stick to the usual chocolates and a card? Use your imagination and start planning a unique and memorable night out.

Pisces

It's painful to hear that your parents don't necessarily approve of your choices when it comes to love. You want to make them happy, but does it need to come at the expense of yourself?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.