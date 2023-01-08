The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Demand Respect In Love During Venus Trine Mars On January 9, 2023

Demanding respect when it comes to love...that's easy! Or...is it? Actually, it's one of the hardest things we may ever have to do. We generally wait too long to 'ask' for respect, so by the time we need to make it clear that it can't go on without it, we're in 'demanding' mode. By the time we need to demand respect, we're more than likely so forgone in the relationship that this is the only glue we can find to help mend what we've got.

Venus trine Mars is a brilliant and positive transit...but it's like an obstacle course of sorts; to get to the goal, which is a loving and respectful relationship, we have to jump over so many hurdles, and by the time we're finished, we're weary and raw. This is how we become desperate for completion; we need this done, and we need it done today.

We may be in relationships that are so promising and delightful...but there's that one little nagging aspect that we cannot tolerate, and if we want to keep the good, we have to get rid of the bad...and sometimes, that means we have to demand what we need.

If your person condescendingly speaks to you, they must be schooled. That's what today is for. If your partner doesn't want to communicate, they need a crash course on how to open their mouths to speak. And if your romantic mate isn't inclined to respect you, then they need to be taught straight up that that will not do. If you respect yourself, then demand respect from...everyone. No exceptions.

The three zodiac signs who demand respect in love during Venus trine Mars on January 9, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The last thing you will accept in this world is disrespect, especially from a love partner. As they say in the old country, "OH HELL NO." Aries takes no guff, and if your romantic partner suddenly decides they don't need to live up to your standards anymore, they will be hearing a serious earful today, coming right off your lips.

While you aren't ready to throw them out the door, you are always ready to threaten that idea and never thought you'd ever have to. But disrespect does not fly in your world, and it seems your partner has become lazy when treating you right. They will tell you that they have nothing less than great respect for you, but if you can't see it with your own eyes, you're not just going to take their word for it. During Venus trine Mars, you will straighten them out.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You thought it was a given that if you fell in love with someone and gave them your entire heart and soul, it would only be natural and right for them to show you the respect that comes with that kind of deep love. And you've seen some beautiful displays of that kind of respect coming from your person in the past...but what has gone on?

Something, that's for sure. It's as if your partner no longer has the time for you, and even though you're pretty sure they love you and are faithful to you, they aren't giving you half the attention they used to give. Has your person finally become too lazy to act respectfully, and have you come to 'this' part of the relationship where respect is a thing of the past? These are the thoughts that will consume you during Venus trine Mars. Here's the kicker, Leo: say something. Demand respect. Show your partner that this is important and that you will not accept anything less.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Even though you are known as one of the strongest signs of the Zodiac, you tend to back down a little too easily when it comes to relationships. This means that to avoid animosity or feelings of conflict, you slip to the back, and you shut up, as to now stir the pot.

This has become a bad habit with you, Sagittarius, and you are now only starting to feel the consequences of your actions...or lack thereof. Your partner is clearly taking advantage of your good nature, and you need to get that Sagittarius mouth of yours up to speed; it's time to make a few demands around here. That's the fun part about you; once you flip, you flip hard, and then there's no going back. You will open your mouth today and won't regret every word you say. Demand respect; you are royalty!!!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.