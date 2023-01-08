The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 9, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, January 9, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, January 09, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are spunky. Today, you are everything and more, and it's good to let others know you feel confident about yourself. It's not bragging if it's true. Today, your bright light shines.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

It may appear silly to others to rush ahead of yourself before you get the green light on a project. But, in your gut, you know this is the right step, and you are ready to jump into action.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Take off your rose-colored glasses. You know better than to pretend a problem doesn't exist. You can handle whatever the truth reveals. Be honest with yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

No one likes to say goodbye. But, once a situation is over, you need to cut the ties and start living the life you were meant to live. The only thing holding you back right now is fear.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are never too old to learn a new trick. If you want to be a career changer, find out what would be involved. Rather than ask how you will pay for it or how you can break into a career field, start first by seeing what the obstacles are.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Opportunity is around you everywhere. You never know what is behind a closed door until you decide to knock and be curious. The only difference between those who get what they want from life is their determination to keep trying. Today, decide you will not stop until you have what you want.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Take a break from what does not need to be in your life. This time of year, many people decide to get off social media for a month. Maybe you will find peace and tranquility by staying off of apps and adventuring the world.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

How patient do you want to be? Someone may have you waiting longer than you desire. If you want a relationship, but they see you as noncommittal, why put your life on hold? Have fun, enjoy your friendships, and live your best life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

There will be many desirable things in life, but not all are good to indulge in. Practice long-term gratification and making choices you'll thank yourself for later.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

It may seem okay to break the law at first because you think no one will know, but everything eventually comes to the light. Choose integrity.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Quitting has become mainstream, but people typically find their success by sticking around where others have given up.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

The world is full of options, and it may seem like there's always something bigger and better out there than what you have now. The key to contentment is thankfulness for the gifts you have in your life now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.