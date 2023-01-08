The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, January 9, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Monday, January 9, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today's Moon is in Leo, and the Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The Leo Moon is known for its prideful mannerisms, but also it's playful and child-like spirit.

Check out what this means for your daily horoscope starting Monday by zodiac sign!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, January 09, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Spread your wings and fly. It's time to expand your network of friends and learn about different cultures. It's a perfect time to plan a trip to visit a friend who lives in another state or county. Think outside the box.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Grow your mind. People want to know what you think, and you can be a thought leader in your area of expertise. Consider blogging and sharing your wisdom with others online.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Support a local artist or indie writer. Let your curiosity venture beyond the NYT bestsellers list and see what new voices are out there. Subscribe to someone you'd like to follow on TikTok to keep up with a new novel niche.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, the tea gets spilled by one of your favorite celebrities. Indulge yourself for a moment following the rabbit trail of deets. You'll be the informant at work on what's trending in pop culture.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Get to know yourself a bit better by taking a fun personality quiz. Share your results and ask a few friends to participate and compare just for fun.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You'd be amazed at how much you can get done with the latest productivity apps and helpful online tools. I Intrigue you?

Read up on the topic to see how it impacts your career.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love is just a click away. It may be time to reactivate your dating profile on Facebook or an app you like. Bad luck finding unsavory matches is behind you. You may meet someone you really like this week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You don't have to spend much money to have wholesome family time at home. Order your favorite takeout and see what is new on your favorite streaming service.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury retrograde is still active. Have you backed up your digital devices yet? Don't wait for a crisis to remind you to do so. Change your passwords and secure your online presence.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's that time of the year again when you can pull up a free credit report. Check your FICO score and do a quick online search with your name to ensure everything looks good.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's time to be your authentic self. More than ever, live in your truth. Your birthday is just around the corner; think about what you want in this next year of your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pull the plug on fake friendships and social media habits that get you nowhere but waste time. Delete and unfollow people you don't want to socialize with any longer. Aim to have real friends with real connections.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.