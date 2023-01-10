The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 11, 2023

No one ever signs up for rough horoscopes, but Wednesday, January 11, 2023, is going to be tough for the three zodiac signs who get them.

Things just aren't going fast enough for some of us, and on this day, January 11, we're going to be feeling more than just anxious and frustrated; we're going to feel angry.

We want it done and done now, and guess what? Nothing is going anywhere too fast on this day. We will have to sit back and wait for the magical Moon square Mars to end its reign of terror. Well, maybe not 'terror' but you get the point.

You read it right, we have Moon square Mars in our sky today, and that's like having an annoying neighbor blast music all through the night. It's on the other side of the wall, but we can still hear it and become highly bothered by it.

While this is just a symbolic example, our real-life feeling on this day will swing towards the feeling of knowing something is out there, waiting to blow our day to smithereens, while we can't place what exactly that thing will be.

If tension is the working term to describe how we feel today, rather than sniping at people with rough words will be the currency. We 'buy' ourselves more problems every time we open our mouths.

We are also not taking 'no' for an answer, no matter the question. What many of us will experience on this day is impatience, tension and spontaneous bad behavior.

We are raw today and looking for someone to engage with, and once we sink our teeth into them, we won't let go; we want to fight today, and we'll hop on top of anyone to get that fight. Not a good day.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 11, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What's on your mind today, Taurus? Because there's something going on in that noggin of yours, and if you don't let it out soon, you're going to explode. Here's the thing: there is something on your mind, and you don't want to talk about it, so, instead, during Moon square Mars, you'll pick a fight with the person closest to you — because on some level, you think you can get away with it.

And you do luck out on this because the person you choose to beat up today verbally happens to love you enough to get past your wacky mood. Still, you're hiding something, and it's becoming obvious.

Why don't you call someone who can listen to you so you can finally get this burden off your mind? You can avoid all the hostility and tension by relieving yourself through a good, safe conversation with a friend. Don't worry so much!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You do not know when to stop today, Leo, and if you want this day to not end up in a major family Battle Royale, then you had better simmer down because your attitude today, during Moon square Mars, is way too fierce for your good. Yes, it's run to roar like a lion, but this is real life, and it's time you got with the program.

Just because you are generally the most likable person in the Zodiac doesn't mean you have to go ballistic on your off days. Do yourself a favor and chill out because for all of your harsh tones today, the one you're hurting the most is yourself.

You literally do NOT know when to stop, and because you keep on pouring on the insults and snide commentary, you continue to add insult to injury. It's enough; back off, Leo. Remember that 'square' energy affects all of us, so if you feel raw, others are too. Just so you know, they don't need your opinion.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's as if you spend the entire year working on your cool; you don't ever want to show anyone that other side to yourself — the one...the stereotypical Scorpio who delights in the misfortune of others? It's an ugly side, and because you have so many other positive traits, it's easy enough to keep the beast at bay.

Until today, Moon square Mars acts like a trigger, turning you into a human weapon. Having Mars on you like this feels awful and oppressive; the problem is that you don't know how to channel all of this negative energy, so, by default, you turn to the person you love.

And yes, you wail on them as if they were your worst enemy. How unfair of you! Do you really think you can get away with this just because you're a big ol' Scorpio? Think again. Don't make this day any worse than it already is.

