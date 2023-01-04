The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 5, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, January 5, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Hard to believe we are nearly through the first week of the new year. On Thursday, the Moon enters Cancer which turns our attention toward comfort, the family, and our home.

Here is what is in store for your zodiac sign starting on Thursday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, January 05, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

It's the infamous 'Hump Day' is behind you Aries, and what you need right now is an extra strong cup of coffee or a nap. The key to happiness for you is finding a balance between rest and work.

Be sure to secure your mani/pedi appointment for the weekend. Give yourself something good to look forward to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Sweet freedom is what's on your mind. You've tried dating and going out with a few people, but the idea of commitment still remains elusive; almost scary.

You're just not ready to let go of the single life. The idea is tempting, but crossing the line right now? No way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You have done a great job making good, quality friendships and making the right connections.

For this reason, you've got a big network of supporters who not only love you but appreciate all that you do. Life is good, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Write down your goals. There's something so finite about putting a goal down on paper. It speaks to you in a way that seems to make it so.

It's as though you already have accomplished the task and can claim the dream as done.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

When it comes to avoiding problems, you are the king. You can sniff trouble a mile away, and so today when a random situation seems to smell of hassle and mayhem, you ditch it fast.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Hurt feelings are not something to ignore. Empathy is required, Virgo, and when you sense a friend has gotten their ego crushed, lend a caring ear.

You know how it feels and as much as you tend to toughen up and move on, right now what's needed is a hug and a shoulder to lean on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

You did it! You decided to surrender a problem to the universe and the next thing you know you no longer crave things that are bad for you. You have overcome!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Wake up a few minutes earlier the rest of the week to give yourself the time to dress up the way you want to.

It can be hard to not grab your cell phone and sit in bed scrolling social media, but it will be worth it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You are in love and you're finally ready and willing to give up the fight and show how you truly feel.

It took a long time for you to admit this was real, but now that is all you want to do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

How do you want to spend the rest of your life?

You don't want to toss your talents to the wind and waste them. Choose to do something you love.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's time to grab a few friends and get creative. This is what you need, Aquarius.

Your favorite people in the world, some crafts, good food, and music. It's a fun afternoon making beautiful things.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

It's hard to know where a person stands if they are always changing their minds about what they want or believe.

Trying to get a friend to stick to a single point of view is impossible today. What matters is knowing what you believe.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.