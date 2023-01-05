The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fears About Love Come True During The Cancer Full Moon, January 6, 2023

Considering that all of our experiences are basically 'perceptions of an experience,' we know that what goes on inside our minds is exactly what makes us either love our world or fear it.

And when we feel fear, we plant a seed in our minds that, when 'watered' by more of the same fearful thinking, we give that fear room to blossom.

Today is one such day.

Today, January 6, 2023, is the day when some of us look to the Full Moon in Cancer for answers and what we find is a reflection of our own inner fear.

We tend to think of the Full Moon as some kind of wish-fulfilling tree; honestly, if we were to 'pray' to the Moon during any of its transits, the best phase would be during the new Moon, when all is in potential.

The Moon is coming, we know it, and therefore we can place our hopes and dreams on something that we know will come forth to shine. However, today brings us the Full Moon, which implies that it is complete 'as is.' How the Full Moon in Cancer plays out today is in this mass feeling that we somehow missed the boat, when it comes to love.

And so, when we say that our fears about love come true, they don't necessarily come true on a literal basis; we don't fear rejection and then get instantly rejected as soon as the Moon rises. It doesn't work like that.

How it DOES work is in the way our mind processes the fear we keep alive. If we fear being rejected, we reject ourselves in a fantasy state; we are the ones who hurt ourselves on this day and being that the Full Moon is in CANCER, of all signs, we know that it's going to be an emotional ride. Seatbelts, folks. Put 'em on.

The three zodiac signs whose fears about love come true during the Full Moon In Cancer on January 6, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've always been a big Full Moon fan, because you've always believed that it was there for you to stare at, lovingly, with beautiful wishes in your heart. And because you've always put such faith in that big brilliant ball in the sky, you can't help but wonder why you still hold fear in your heart, when it comes to your own love life. You look at that Moon and you feel as though it will somehow help you find the right person for you, and still no luck.

The truth is, the Full Moon in Cancer stimulates this sadness in you; it has no power to fulfill wishes. Because you can't accept this easily, you do as Ziggy Stardust did, you get sucked up into your mind.

You feel fearful of the future and you start to predict scenarios in your head of never having a love of your own. You are wrong, Leo. Love is all around you, but on this day, it feels as though you are being kept away from it. Full Moon energy is harsh; you will get past this.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

On this day, January 6, 2023, you will hear the terms, 'Moon madness' and 'Full Moon fever'. You will watch as everyone around you plays up the whole idea that there's something special about the Full Moon, and that it's the most powerful transit there is. What the Full Moon brings, in earnest, is the idea of completion; the phases are complete and here we are now, in full potential. How this affects you psychically is in the idea that you feel left out.

If everything is complete, then what do you have to show for it, as you feel empty? Where is your love story? You may feel self-pity on this day, and while that's not what you want to present to the world, you can't help but feel left out of the love game during the Full Moon in Cancer. You know that everyone can't possibly be as happy as they say they are but who cares if they are or they aren't? You just want someone of your own and this day makes you 'feel' it.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Oh Capricorn, it's a sad day for you. You don't know whether to feel angry or regretful or both. All you know is that, more than ever before, you feel fearful and you suspect that love has passed you by. The hard part is that you are in a relationship right now, and as the days pass by, you have come to understand that what you share isn't love; it's an obligation. During the Full Moon in Cancer, all of your fears and worries rise to the surface.

Cancer is known to stir up fearful thinking, and with the Full Moon's lunar power backing it up, you're going to spend most of this day feeling as though maybe you're not supposed to have a love of your own. You might even try to rationalize it, thinking you have so much of everything else, so why be selfish? Well, if wanting love is selfish, then selfish you are. It's OK, Capricorn. Lunar energy can be a big bummer.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.