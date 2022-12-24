The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, December 25, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, December 25, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, December 25, 2022:

Aries

You're ready to have a deep conversation where the truth of your relationship gets revealed. You're looking for more than just niceties.

Instead, you'd rather hear the feelings and thoughts of your partner no matter what they are. Today was made for intellectual intimacy.

Taurus

Put your guard down. There are times when the work of love isn't the act of buying things or even doing something for another person.

The work of love is allowing yourself to have faith in yourself and your ability to love again.

Gemini

Let go of expectations. Today allow yourself to experience new things and explore the world without trying to know what will happen next.

Sometimes you can get so caught up in your mind that you miss out on what your heart is feeling. Today, let yourself go a bit and have fun.

Cancer

In your relationship, there is a less romantic side to it, and it involves planning for the future, including when one of you may pass away.

Think about this when drafting a will, buying life insurance, and taking care of your partner in the new year during times of emergency or crisis.

Leo

Each relationship requires a foundation of trust. There are areas you need to work on that may come up for you today.

And, Leo while it's not easy to face these things, it is the truth that sets you free. It can also help you to be stronger as a couple in the future.

Virgo

Doing chores, keeping a house, and being together to complete the little things in life is romantic.

You want to feel like you have someone who does life with you and is there for you through thick and thin.

Libra

Bring the right energy into your home. Some people return what you give them as far as energy goes. Change the dynamic by doing a few things differently to see how things move in the direction you want it to go.

Scorpio

Be open to talking about what you want for the future. Dating has been fun for now, but if you're wondering where things are headed, ask.

Sagittarius

You've got one eye on your money, even though you came to have fun.

Talk a bit more openly about the financial part of dating your mate. See where they stand on spending especially if it's an area of concern for you.

Capricorn

Invest in yourself. Today is perfect for catching up on some of your me-time. Sleep, get some grooming done, and enjoy your personal space.

Aquarius

it's hard to be friends with an ex, but you can grow into it more each day. You both have grown into new people and moved in different directions.

So, as you continue to rebuild lives apart from each other—keeping kids in common—it's a growing process that takes time.

Pisces

Think about the future when you're unsure what you are feeling. Sometimes you have to envision what you imagine your relationship will be, not what it is in the moment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.