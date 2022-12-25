The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 26, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, December 26, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, December 26, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

This year has flown, hasn't it, Aries? You see things from a much different point of view than you did back in January.

Now is a good time to enjoy all that life has to offer. Fill the day with joy even when you have a bit of work left to do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You are super fun to be around, and today your energy not only invigorates others, it also fills your heart with love and light.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

It's time to pull out the vision board and be creative.

You have a lot of life in you with hopes and dreams to reach. Put them down on paper so you can visualize them each day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

It is so important to know yourself well and to feel your emotions deeply. When was the last time you meditated, Cancer?

Today may be a great day to do a little mind-clearing so you can connect closely to your soul.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Life is so full of passion and excitement even in the smallest, most mundane activities.

There's something good in every part of the day, and it's important to be in the moment. Embrace it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Are you ready for a new adventure? Every day is an opportunity to start with a clean slate.

Past mistakes are erased, and the consequences can be dealt with. But today you're a new person, and you bring all your wisdom with you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Inner conflict comes up today, and even though you had a lot of good moments there are a few you would rather forget.

Things soon move to the past, and tomorrow, you will feel less attached to the outcome.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You never know what you'll hear that changes your life. It could be a friend's post on Facebook or on Twitter.

Today is about keeping your eyes and ears open and hearing the collective ideas of the world. They help you to think broadly and to open your heart.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

it's all about building a sense of security for yourself. Now is the moment to choose the type of lifestyle you want to live and work toward having. There may be some parsing away of financial waste, but you can do it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You have matured, and as a result, you're moving into a more serious phase of your relationship. This means listening to your heart and that means

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

The passing of time is a solid reminder that good times are always ahead of you even when you are living in the moment. You don't have to wait for later to have the things you want in life. Simply decide not to delay your happiness.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You have made your decision, and a part of this is a sad moment because you can't take certain people or dynamics with you any longer. You are prepared for change, and to grow into something you know you have to outgrow another.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.