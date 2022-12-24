The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 25, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, December 25, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Not knowing is always the hardest part, but there may be a reason why someone is hard to reach this week.

They may be super busy with family and friends. When they come back up for air, they'll be in touch. Send the text and don't worry about it too much. If you're left on read, let it go.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's such a wonderful feeling to know that you hit all the goals you were hoping to reach. You did a good job making the most of the day.

Now it's time to pat yourself on the back and enjoy the smiles on everyone's faces.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Luck comes to an end, and now the hard work begins. Good thing you have stamina and grit, Gemini.

You've got what it takes to see your desires manifest. This is what makes your life story so great—how you overcome challenges and never stopped.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

You win some and you lose some, Cancer, but just because you can't figure out how to solve a problem that does not mean you didn't do well.

It's no secret that the purpose of the adventure is to learn something amazing; that's what makes it so special.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Some people just do not know what they want. So, rather than try to convince or debate with that person, you'll want to let them do their own thing.

You have plenty to do on your own. You may be able to save time with this!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

It's a day to create and to do things that you ordinarily would not have time to do.

From cleaning the closet to enjoying a quiet evening on the couch with the love of your life, enjoy these simple moments.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are ready to take your relationship through a rough time and sometimes it will be challenging. But you and your partner are committed to working through the issues, nothing can stand in the way of your success.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Right now, Scorpio, you're making big changes, and they'll take time. There is nothing wrong with taking a slow and steady approach to the process.

There are some things in life that are worth planning for in order to make them a reality.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

The celebrations aren't over until you have decided to call it quits.

There are so many great things on your agenda that you would like to accomplish. Take advantage of every moment of joy this week has to offer.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Creativity can be messy, but it's also so much fun. Change can be a lot of fun and when it's unpredictable, a bit exciting too.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

A person misled you and it hurts to discover you misplaced your trust.

The passage of time heals all wounds, but you must also take care of yourself to get through this. Talk to someone you trust about this sadness instead of keeping it to yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

What is so exciting about this time of year is the feeling of joy and happiness.

You are letting your inner child come out to play and it's a warm and wonderful feeling.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.