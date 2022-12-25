The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, December 26, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Monday, December 26, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, December 26, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today brings light to your friendships, Aries—both good and those that have taught you painful lessons but you'd not trade those moments for a minute.

You've learned so much from all your life experiences. That's what makes today perfect for reaching out to people you know to check in and catch up.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A little bit of remote work may feel about right today. As much as you love taking time off there is always a part of your mind that enjoys working and staying connected with what's going on in the world around you.

Today is perfect for reading white papers on topics in your career of interest and unsubscribing to things that only muddle your in-box.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's a quiet day for binge-watching shows, and if you feel intrigued by all the ways a story can be told why not check out cultural stories that frame the human experience in a different light?

There are so many new shows out there to keep your mind intrigued and give you lots of neat insights to share with friends later.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You understand and appreciate the generous side of this holiday season, and you often are a giver where you can help others in need.

You've been blessed and now you're eager to help people affected by the storms this week. There are a few days left to wire or gift a nonprofit that you support a donation.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're in high spirits when the Moon is transitting your sector of partnership and love.

There's a boost of supportive love and energy entering your romantic life. You are glad to not need to rush romance, but enjoy seeing friends happy in their relationships and feel an appreciation for love when it is expressed by others.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are ready to begin spring cleaning early and today may give you a chance to set aside things you don't want to keep because they no longer fit your style.

Put a few packing boxes in a corner to start stockpiling things to donate for a good cause.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Life has taught you to love without holding on to the expectations of others, and it's this ability to detach that makes today special for you.

Perhaps you'll decide to let others go out and navigate malls or go on adventures while you settle indoors at home enjoying a quiet day of solitude.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are enjoying this time of year and part of it brings a desire to nest and foster a home life that feels comfortable and warm.

You might want to start up the fire place or crank up the heater and enjoy putting together a puzzle with a loved one while baking bread or cookies. Today's all about the feelings, smells, and comforts of love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's a day for writing and penning that great novel you've promised yourself to do. You might enjoy pulling out old journals and thinking about the past or starting a fresh page and writing about your intentions for the future and this new year.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Some people are out shopping or online taking advantage of the after-holiday sales but your responsible side wants to go through all the receipts and look at credit card statements to make sure everything is on the up and up.

Today's about budgeting and getting things back into order. You enjoy spending money as much as anyone else, but today's a day for being smart and savvy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's time to get intentional and set personal goals.

This is the time of year when you are reflecting on your life and where you want things to go from here. It's a good day for drafting up a career plan that marks your goals for the next 6 months, a year, and five years.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's time to review your social media activity and get things cleaned up.

Friends whom you no longer want to see posts from can be muted, and a few pictures you dislike can be set to private. It's time for a fresh look at your personal branding, and this week is the time to start.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.