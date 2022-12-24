The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, December 25, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Sunday, December 25, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Sun will be in Capricorn, and the Moon will enter Aquarius beginning a two-day transit through the eleventh zodiac sign in astrology.

Aquarius energy invites us to focus on networking, social activities, humanitarian effort, and our activity on the internet.

How will this affect your zodiac sign on Sunday? Find out more by reading your zodiac sign's horoscope.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today brings a boost of excitement and energy from your friendship sector as the Moon enters Aquarius, one of the most social zodiac signs in astrology.

If you're online or visiting with friends and family in person, today is perfectly set for laughter and love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are held in high regard, Taurus, and today you may be feeling the type of respect you long for.

The Moon begins a two-day transit in your sector of reputation, career, and social status. As tempting as it may be to work a little bit on your phone, perhaps resist. It is a holiday, so take a little bit of time off today. You have earned it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A part of you gets sentimental during this time of year, and for that reason, you may be reflecting on the sweet memories and joys of childhood, your faith, and what has made you into the person you are today.

This is what makes today perfect for starting a journal and writing down your thoughts and ideas. You will love to see what you write down today this same time next year.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You love to give gifts almost more than you do receiving one, and today you may find yourself letting go of any expectations you may have of partners or friends.

The desire to live in the moment and enjoy things as they are is strongest this weekend as the Moon urges you to let go of control and turn toward the most mature form of love—acceptance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your love life shines brightly today, even if you're coupled or singled, there's something about the next few days that places you in a romantic kind of mood.

It's the Moon stirring your heart in a way that allows old sorrows to depart. Today's Moon in Aquarius opens you to enjoy love in a fresh way, just in time for the new year.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's not easy to avoid pitching in and helping others as much as you can, but today, you ought to resist overdoing it. The Moon in your sector of work and details highlights the tasks that are best delegated to others.

You may be tempted to control matters, but instead, ask 'How can I help?' If the answer is to let others do the work while you rest, kick up your feet and indulge yourself. It's OK to be the one sitting and enjoying the spirit of things every once in a while.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today, you may be in the midst of the finest festivities, which allows you to express your social butterfly side. You are a charmer, no matter what situation you find yourself in.

While you may prefer one-on-one conversations while people-watching with a special person, enjoy a family board game or two. Don't miss the opportunity to get involved a bit more and hang out with others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's energy positions you for happiness and joy as the Moon activates your family and comfort sector.

It's a great day for taking family photos to share with others either in an online scrapbook or a physical one you make at home as a physical keepsake to view when you want to remember this day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A flood of emails and text messages from friends and family may warn your heart in ways you’ve not felt for a long time. You’re in a sweet state of mind when the Moon is in an air sign. You can separate yourself from any typical drama that holidays can bring with them and relish all the banter as a reminder how much everyone means to you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The day is finally here, and although you truly enjoy the gift giving and food a part of you us also relieved and ready to return to your regular routine. The count down to the new year begins as you quietly start to plan your new routine and plans for the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Airplane mode on your phone may be your best friend as a boss or job could send an email or two that can wait for the work week. Don’t give up your firmly set boundaries to enjoy your holiday. You have a lot to be thankful for and today is meant to be restful for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pick a quote for you to begin memorizing. You are ready to be motivated for something big in your future. Your life is taking a new direction now that Jupiter has entered your second house of money. It’s time to make plans that involve saving and amassing more money.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.