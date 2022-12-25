The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Alone During Moon Square Uranus On December 26, 2022

Three zodiac signs need to be alone during the Moon square Uranus on December 26, 2022.

Whenever we have a transit such as Moon square Uranus, we experience things like inner conflict which may lead to us having second thoughts about a situation or a person.

While we don't quite push it all the way over to the paranoia side of town, we do spend more time analyzing and less time 'doing'.

The subtle energy of Moon square Uranus has us backing out of situations, simply because we're acting on a hunch. Something inside us today will tell us to either stay home or don't get involved.

And that is how we come to the idea of needing to be alone on this day. During Moon square Uranus, the main reason that some of the zodiac signs here today would prefer to be alone is not because of some traumatic realization.

It's because we have a choice. The choice offers involvement or absence, and our hearts will instruct us to opt for absence. We need to be alone today because we don't want to get involved in the drama of other people.

This transit, Moon square Uranus, plays on all of the stereotypical Uranus traits. What's curious about your actions on this day is that they are practically fated to be seen as rebellious.

So, on this day, when you desperately need to be alone, the act of you staying away from people so that you could get your alone time in is what will make people think you are being stubborn, arrogant, and rebellious. (There's a good reason for wanting to be alone )

The three zodiac signs who need to be alone during the Moon square Uranus on December 26, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your desire to be alone today will be fulfilled, as you've structured your day in such a way that you'll get ample time to do what you need to do, which apparently needs your focus and concentration — the kind you can only get when you're alone. What you will notice; however, is that getting some time alone is a feat; you didn't realize how hard something as simple as this would be.

Still, it's the wrapping up of the holiday season, and you can't help but be pulled and tugged by the people in your life, as everyone always turns to you for even the silliest of requests.

What you might experience today may not be the alone time you dreamed about, but more along the lines of being able to slip into a deep, long nap sometime in the afternoon. Hey, we take what we can get, right? Snooze on, Aries. It's good for you.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's a good reason for you to want to be alone on this day, December 26, 2022, and that is because you rarely get any time to yourself these days, and you are seriously craving some empty space. Honestly, if you could just grab a few hours to yourself, you'd be happy because you'd fill that time with meditation, maybe a little creative work, and if you so choose, a nice long nap, right smack in the middle of the day.

Ahh, how nice that sounds. During Moon square Uranus, you might not win the award for most popular or most attentive, but you certainly don't mind what other people think of you. You are devoted to self-care and while you rarely get to treat yourself the way you want to be treated, you'll carve a block of time out for yourself today, so you can give yourself the royal treatment.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Being alone is your natural way of being; you love it. You've never feared it, nor have you ever thought of this need to be alone as something that makes you asocial, or even anti-social. You are simply someone who enjoys the company of their own mind, and if there's any zodiac sign with imagination enough to support the most solitary of loners, it's Sagittarius.

The hubbub of the holidays is over ish. It's the day after Christmas and the world seems to be on hold; now, we're all just waiting around for New Year's Eve. However, during Moon square Uranus, you won't want to lock into any particular way of feeling; you aren't waiting for New Year's Eve, you are waiting to make your delicious dinner tonight. You get to spend this day alone, in peace, living in the moment and not worrying about what's to come.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.