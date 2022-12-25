The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 26, 2022

Today has you knowing that, without a shadow of a doubt, the holiday season is too much for you. You need a break. You need to think of something — anything — other than what to get this person, or how to be positive for the new year, etc.

You feel as though you haven't had a split second to even think on your own, and on this day, that feeling will double up simply because we have the Moon conjunct with Saturn adding to the hassle of the day.

You know that you are coming across as a pessimist today, and you don't feel like burdening others with your negativity. You also know that you'll get over it, but you'd prefer it to take its time, as you don't feel like rushing your healing. You trust that the universe will help you sort things out, which is why you aren't in any rush to get today over with. You'll deal with it; you always do.

And so, for some zodiac signs, today will have you licking your wounds, and going over a few bad memories, just because you feel you have nothing better to do. What's good is that you completely recognize the kind of mood you're in, and it is self-pitying...but it is not permanent. It's an indulgence, and you have shown up for it. You're not looking for affirmation or approval, as you know you won't get it. The only satisfying bit about today is that you will get to be alone. In being alone, you can work it all out of your system.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 26, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Known for liking the comfort of your home, you'll get to spend plenty of time there today, as the day after Christmas has you obligated to home because you are still receiving guests, and you probably will be until the first of the year. What you are feeling on this day is overwhelmed and overly tired.

You question why you put yourself through this year after year, yet your sense of obligation seems to outweigh any self-preservation instincts. So, today you might be berating yourself for not saying "NO" when needed, or you may be fulfilling your obligatory familial needs. Either way, this year may have you reconsidering what you'll be doing next year.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today isn't rough for you; it's just...annoying. You want it over with, in fact, you want this entire week over with because nothing drags heavier than the last week of the year, and for you, it's like being in hell. You like movement, progress, and action, and today is the day you find yourself experiencing true boredom, fatigue and lethargy. You are numb as to what happens with anyone on this day. You don't even care what your partner thinks as your head is so deeply involved in your own thing that you can't see past your nose.

You don't want to speak with anyone either, and when people do come 'round to spread their cheer, you receive them like you do bad news: they are unwanted, unappreciated and better left at the door. The idea of inviting someone to come inside today turns your stomach. This is how Capricorn Time Off works; none shall pass!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You don't like being in the position you're in today, and if things keep going as they are, you will start feeling some intense resentment for the person or people who have put you in this situation. You provided for yourself today; you gave yourself the right time, space and, as far as you were concerned, the right day to accomplish all you wished.

For someone as well-organized and planned out as you are, you won't appreciate the touch that Moon conjunct Saturn has on your well-laid plans. Nothing you planned on is going to happen today.

What's worse is that on some deep level, you know it would all go to pot. This isn't a case of you manifesting negative energy and having to deal with it; no, you are at the mercy of some other people in your life, and you still haven't found a way to say "no" to them. Perhaps that is what next year is about.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.