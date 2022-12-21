The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Settle Down During Venus Trine Uranus On December 22, 2022

Three zodiac signs refuse to settle down during Venus trine Uranus on December 22, 2022.

Why would pride get in the way of love or stop a person from settling down in a relationship?

Venus and Uranus are spotted within the same cosmic parameters, making a trine formation. This trine means they are working in harmony to create a specific environment for those of us down here on good ol' Earth.

When Venus and Uranus get together, they inspire us to 'go for it.' This is the time when we succeed at sports or competitive arts.

This is also the perfect transit set up for us to figure out what is suitable for us in terms of love and romance so that we know how to proceed in the future.

Many of us will discover that we're either not ready to settle down or uncomfortable with it. This is a flux state and has a great capacity for change. Still, as it stands for today, the signs most susceptible to Venus trine Uranus will find that being in a relationship, full time, with all of its rules and regs, is just too restrictive.

And so, we refuse to settle down. It's our call to truth; we express this as a way of saving ourselves. We know we won't be good in a relationship because we feel it will drain us after a while. All the anticipation of disaster will eventually manifest as our reality. And so, we do not settle down.

For the sake of those who wish to be in relationships, we warn them on this day that we are not the material for a long-term commitment. Honesty is the best policy here, and when we are upfront with this information, we spare the heartbreak of another. Good move.

The three zodiac signs who refuse to settle down during Venus trine Uranus on December 22, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While you very much enjoy being in a relationship, you have also found that the entire idea of commitment and longevity is subject to change. Your feeling is, "Do any relationships last?" You are somewhat skeptical, and while you are still a romantic at heart, it seems that life has given you an edge.

You don't quite believe in the perfection of the settled-down partnership. During Venus trine Uranus, you may feel a flare-up of sorts, an inner warning that tells you to avoid getting in too deep.

Once again, you truly love the idea of a beautiful, deep, committed relationship. Still, you are always prepared for something to upset the pretty picture. As it stands right now, you are not prepared to sit down, and if asked to dive in, you would refuse. You now love yourself more than you love the idea of being partnered.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Been there, done that, wrote the book on relationships and never saw the royalty checks. That's your feeling of love and settling down. You've seen brilliant, beautiful days filled with love and affection. While those memories are fresh and just as lovely as ever in your mind, they result from failed relationships.

That is how you process everything now; you don't want to take another chance. On this day, you are at the mercy of Venus trine Uranus, which enforces your way of thinking; you are self-protective, and if anyone on this planet knows your thought process, it's YOU.

You know what is right for you, and even though it's more popular to get together with someone and settle down, you feel much more like listening to your heart. Everything inside tells you to avoid settling down, so you listen to your heart on this one.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have never needed prior experience to figure out what you don't trust about being in a relationship; you simply do not trust it, and that is that. This attitude has kept you from seriously sinking your teeth into the love that avails itself to you. However, that is not your concern. Love is great, and so is togetherness, intimacy, and affection you don't feel the burning need to seal it with a kiss.

You are not into the contractual aspect of love and relationship. During Venus trine Uranus, you'll feel even stronger about your choice to refuse to settle down. If asked, you can tell the inquirer that you are the sole owner of you and that you aren't the person who compromises on their ways. You refuse to settle down because you don't want to lose yourself to another person.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.