The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, December 10, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, December 10, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

There is a pragmatic side to Venus that we don't often think about. Venus not only rules love, but she also rules partnerships, money, and property.

These matters are dear to Venus because they provide a supportive structure to love and romance. In astrology, Venus is a friend to the planet Saturn, which is why her transit through the zodiac sign of Capricorn is a good thing for us to experience at the end of the year.

We are ready to build and grow a life with a special person, but not something rooted in romance alone.

We want trust, fidelity and loyalty. We want a person we can love but can also turn a house into a home with.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, December 10, 2022:

Aries

Aries, even you and your optimism know there is no place for disrespect in a loving relationship. Angry words are hard to forget once they have left a person's mouth. That does not mean you can't salvage what you believe to be true love. What it does mean, though, is that it will be work.

Taurus

Taurus, if you don't believe in love, it's harder to find. No matter how real your feelings of affection are towards a person, if your heart is guarded or jaded, it can be impossible to truly understand what you need or want to give. And when someone tries to love you back, it can fall on deaf ears. It's time to work on you.

Gemini

When you decide to give your heart away, remember that love is a high-risk activity. You may not get back what you think you have earned. In fact, love only works when it's given freely with no expectations or thoughts about who is doing what.

Cancer

You are a sensitive and warm soul; when your partner feels like they are pulling away, the distance can be loud as a scream. During these moments of silence, you will find your inner strength. It could be good to know that no matter what happens in your relationship, you will always stand on your own two feet.

Leo

It's time to put yourself first. You love to treat your partner to good food and a fun time, but all these things can add up to a lot of money and can hurt your physical health if you do too much too often. It's time to put the breaks on your romantic side and look at how to become more practical. A home-cooked meal may be a good place to start.

Virgo

As wise as you are, there are times when you can become over your head in a relationship. A communication problem may require advice from a professional. If your partner refuses to go to counseling with you, you may choose to go yourself first.

Libra

Someone is starting to send mixed signals. If your relationship has suddenly become a series of text messages and emojis, it's time to look at the reason why. Passive aggressive behavior is not something to shrug away. It could be that there is an unresolved conflict that you and your lover need to work on.

Scorpio

You appreciate and value a good financial plan. Because you are so frugal, it can mean a lot to you to know that you and your partner are on the same page financially. Money can be tight, so bring up ways to save for the best future.

Sagittarius

The past may never change, but someone's actions can reflect what your future could look like in a relationship with them. Have they admitted to being a cheater? it can be a tough call even if their behavior has been nothing but loyalty. Don't ignore your doubts but expect to talk about it until you feel more comfortable with the situation.

Capricorn

A friend's judgmental ness about your partner may be more of a reflection of their insecurities. Sometimes friends can spot red flags long before you do. But, look closely to see if they are dealing with bitterness in their own lives. They may love you but be conflicted about losing you to someone you are in love with.

Aquarius

Keep things in perspective. Tis' the season to fall in love, and a workplace romance may seem to be on the horizon. However, feelings can be confusing over a glass of bubbly. Be careful not to hurt your public reputation by fooling around with a fling that may be great presently but not worth it in the long term.

Pisces

Be open to friends setting you up on a blind date. Online dating has its place, but there is nothing better than a good old-fashioned romance that starts from your circle of trust. Ask your friends if they know someone who is single and looking; they may already have the perfect person in mind.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.