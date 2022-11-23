The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 24, 2022

Because so many of us are rolling with Sagittarius energy these days, we can't help but steer ourselves into positive experiences.

We just don't have it in us at this point to create havoc, or situations for ourselves that are intolerable, or simply unwanted. It's the tail end of November, and we want to celebrate. We made it. We got ourselves through the year, and here we are, filled with the love of self and of others.

We want to give love on this day; it feels like our birthright. To love another fills us with great peace.

Today will bring us several opportunities to either have a great day or fall into the pit of despair.

We will refuse the latter option, and even though we might be tempted to argue with our love partners, due to the Moon conjunct Venus' placement in the cosmic sky, we will see the value in such a move, and we will avoid it. Smart!

Because we're also working with Moon conjunct Mercury, we may end up speaking out of turn on this day, possibly getting ourselves in hot water with our loved one. No need to worry about this!

We are only human and we do, on occasion, make a verbal flub, but we are fortunate in so much as our partners do not hold us to unrealistic standards. This will be greatly appreciated today. Just knowing that we are accepted as we are, flubs and all, will make us feel like we are surrounded by great loving fortune and good luck.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 24, 2022:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It looks like you just dodged a bullet, so to speak, as you managed to avoid having a confrontation with the person you are involved with; one that could only lead to more and more arguing and very little progress.

It occurs to you during this time that not everything needs to be confronted. Sure, you love the idea of the 'transparent' relationship, but must every single thing be spoken of, out loud? You feel like keeping your secrets to yourself, mainly because they are not all that interesting to others.

You will be sparing yourself the drama of unwanted conversation on this day, November 24, because Moon conjunct Mercury points you in the right direction for peace and understanding. This is a great day in love, for you, Capricorn, mainly because you now know that drama can be avoided very easily.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You, too, will feel the pressure of Moon conjunct Mercury, as it sets you on a course today that will have you fiercely defending yourself against something your loved one will say to you. This is a day of mixed messages, and being that it's Sagittarius season, you will be able to maneuver yourself out of the Gemini communication trap; instead of becoming overly dramatic about the mixed messages you receive, you will cut right to the point and find out what's going on so that you can move on in peace.

The last thing you want today is to draw out something that needs no elaboration. You and your partner will have words with each other today, but the beauty of it is that you have come so far with this person that today's antics will roll off your back, like water. This is emotional maturity, and you and your partner are going to use it well.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If there's one common expression that you've never liked, it's the one that says that 'all couples fight.' Well, in your mind, that's the most negative statement ever created. Sure, there are arguments here and there, but the idea of fighting being part and parcel to love is just preposterous to you.

You believe in smooth sailing, and fights are for those who can't speak properly. You don't resort to fighting with your partner; you talk it out calmly and then you proceed onwards.

Today, during the Moon conjunct Mercury, you will once again be challenged; but you also know your partner well, and if they are up for a fight, then it's for a good reason, and you are there for them. Today's good luck comes in the form of you accepting your partner's argument, working it out, and moving along...in love and in harmony.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.