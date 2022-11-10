The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Quit Waiting For Love During The Moon Conjunct Mars On November 11, 2022

Mars energy is here and it feels like hot coals are burning beneath us, getting us to move and pronto!

There's an immediacy here, a feeling of 'now or never' and it comes to us as a direct result of Moon conjunct Mars, the transit responsible for the impulsive, spur-of-the-moment moves that we'll be making today.

The idea of being 'impulsive' may imply a rash decision being made, or a move that takes place without thought — that is NOT what's happening today.

Today we come to conclusions about our lives, our love, and our families, and while it may 'feel' impulsive, it's actually well thought out. Today we quit waiting for love to drop in our laps.

November 11, 2022 brings us Moon conjunct Mars, and while it's here, we will seek out direction. We no longer want to waste time aimlessly waiting for some wild dream of love to come true.

That also means that some of us might decide to take love into our own hands, and pursue it on our own. No more waiting, no more hoping for the perfect person to just show up and complete us.

Friday brings out a strange kind of resentment towards love itself; while we know love can never be our enemy, we have learned that if all we can think about is a love we presently do not have, then that is the equivalent of a life wasted.

Many of us, on this day, will give up waiting for love to arrive, and if all goes well we'll find that love within our own selves.

The three zodiac signs who quit waiting for love during the Moon conjunct Mars on November 11, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You feel as though you've given all you possibly can to love, and in the name of love, you've done way more than you ever needed to. Hey, you tried, and now, you just don't have it in you anymore.

You aren't up for the seduction, the allure; you have no interest in being someone's other half, nor do you care if you are worshipped and adored by a romantic partner.

If only it were easy, you'd be down for it all the way, but it's not easy, and it never has been. While the Moon conjunct Mars looms high in the sky, these thoughts will become crystal clear to you, and as you grow more confident — thanks to your home planet's energy — you'll make it very clear to yourself that you are over it. Over waiting, over-hoping, over-romanticizing. You are happier on your own, and it's that simple.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Not only are you fully prepared to quit waiting for love, but you are also already there with the idea of living your own life, on your own, without the fantasy of some 'special person' coming in to make it all so much better for you. You don't believe that.

You don't think there's another person in this life that was meant for you, and that their entire purpose here is to please you and couple off with you.

In fact, if you think of that kind of heaviness, you feel like your chest is going to collapse.

During the Moon conjunct Mars, you feel only the need to escape, to get out of here, to claim what's yours, and reject false hope. Love is great, yeah, yeah, you know it, but to wait for it to arrive on a silver platter? Hard pass, thanks.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have given yourself ample time to find your perfect love and is that that hasn't happened yet, you will declare a truce on this day: the waiting has stopped. You will not throw yourself on the pyre of expectations, which means, you will quit waiting for love to 'save' you.

During Moon conjunct Mars on November 11, 2022, you might be seized with the urge to tell people off.

There are people who have hurt you and you want them to know it. They were potential love interests and they didn't treat you the way you like to be treated.

Reliving memories of these people will put you in a dark, funky mood, and you will be hit with the idea that none of this is worth it anymore. You will put in your resignation papers today: love is no longer on your to-do list.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.