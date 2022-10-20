The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Break Up During Moon Trine Uranus On October 21, 2022

Face it, anytime we get close to another human being, we run the risk of wanting to get away from them, and when those relationships are romantic, our hearts are on the line.

We rush into romances with the idea that because our feelings are so strong, we must be on our way to creating the greatest love of our lives.

How can this be anything less than the very best, and why would we ever want to break up?

During Moon trine Uranus, we may become a little more realistic about the love we're in, and the reality of where this relationship is going.

After a while, for some people, the partnerships that we've tried so hard to maintain may come to that place where we can't see what's good in them.

Where all we once saw was perfection, in a way, we set ourselves up for the disappointment that we are now experiencing.

This transit, Moon trine Uranus, lets us see that there's more to it and that we might want to find out exactly what that is. It will be on this day that many of us discover that we actually do want it to end. Sad, but true.

Now, we always assume that breaking up is this traumatic event that promises to leave us a mess, and that's not necessarily true, or rather, that's not all of it.

Sometimes, breaking up is what we HAVE to do to get our sanity back. There is no rule that says we can't break up, and Uranus energy drives that idea home.

Certain zodiac signs will take to that idea during this time and they will go forward with it.

The three zodiac signs who will want to break up during the Moon trine Uranus on October 21, 2022 are:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If only to spare yourself more anguish, you'll be presenting the idea of breaking up, with your loved one, on this day, October 21, 2022.

You know yourself very well, Gemini, and you know that when things start to feel shaky, in the way they are feeling right now in your relationship, your best bet is to bolt.

That's right. You don't feel strong enough to play the game of back and forth, and you'd rather just end it now before it turns into a riot.

You don't have the strength to fight and the last thing you want to do is defend yourself. So, you and your partner, during Moon trine Uranus, will see no reason to stick together.

You've tried it and it didn't work. It's OK. This isn't an endurance test; you want out and that should be what works best for you. It's OK, Gemini. You're not here on Earth to suffer.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Before it all gets too heartbreaking for you, you may be deciding, right now, to get out before the entire ship goes down. This refers to your romantic relationship. Something is wrong here.

Things aren't the way they used to be, and both you and your partner are starting to feel like you're acting, rather than living naturally. What's going on is that you both get on each other's nerves, and you also both create a situation where no one balks over the hard times.

It's as if you both wanted something that couldn't exist and now you're feeling it. On October 21, during Moon trine Uranus, you'll be feeling that rebellious streak that comes along with Uranus transits, and you, too, will want to get out of the relationship you're in.

Why bother sticking around for more pain? Nobody here is getting anything out of it anymore, so it might be 'that' time. Good luck to you, Scorpio.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This is a sad day for you because you never wanted it to come to this, and yet, you feel very strongly about the idea of breaking up with the person you are with. You wanted this to be your 'ride or die' lover, the person you go down in history with — the whole romantic fantasy.

But as time goes on, and transits like Moon trine Uranus come and go, you find that you no longer have it in you to tolerate the person you are with. You readily admit to your own faults, and yes, you are part of this, Sagittarius, but admitting to being part of the cause of destruction doesn't make it better.

It does, however, make it 'up for change' and that is what you are about to implement here. Change. You need to change your life and the only way that's ever going to happen is by removing the negativity in your life, and, unfortunately, the main negativity is found in your romantic relationship. It's time to move on, and you can and will do it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.