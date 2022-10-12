The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, October 13, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, October 13, 2022. Mercury is now in Libra and we have three planets bringing our focus to Libra Season.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, October 13, 2022:

Aries

It’s hard to make decisions when you have a lot on your mind today.

When it comes to love, be sure to pace yourself and take your time before rushing into something without thinking.

Taurus

An overly busy schedule can have you rushing for the door today.

Work may require a lot of you. Ask for understanding as your mind may still be stuck on work matters. For love, plan something to help you relax.

Gemini

A date tonight could have you thinking about about the past.

During conversation, try to minimize the amount of time you spent talking about an ex who broke your heart. Focus on the future.

Cancer

Sometimes your friends really do know better than you do.

Listen to their advice and suggestions. Maybe they see red flags before you do.

Leo

A conversation at work may linger into your mind late into the night.

It can be difficult not to spend pillow time talking about work with your partner, try to resist making the whole evening themed around your job. For tonight, leave work at the door so you can enjoy time with the one you love.

Virgo

The greatest investment in your love life as an investment and yourself.

Buy yourself something nice if the budget allows. Self love is always good for the heart.

Libra

There’s vulnerability, transparency, and entertain yourself.

Dating doesn’t mean you have to be all things to one person when you first meet. Be selective.

Scorpio

Doing shadow work is a great idea. Sometimes the past can affect your romance life now. When you see the old habits rearing, give yourself permission to take a pause to work on it.

Sagittarius

An old flame can be a good friend. It can be hard to accept that a relationship didn’t work out.

Being friends can be a compromise that you both agree to. It could even be the best of both worlds.

Capricorn

Your desire for respect can project into a relationship with someone.

You may be slightly more sensitive than you like when things get tense.

Keep yourself in check to be sure you keep a sense of humor in your intimate relationships.

Aquarius

You could be meeting a soulmate relationship with all the right things you need to fan a spark.

Remember that there are different types of soulmates. Before you rush to tell this person what you’re thinking, wait and see how things go.

Pisces

Your mental health is important in a relationship. If someone is overstepping your boundaries, rather than saying nothing speak up and let them know.

It’s best to just have a heart to heart and say what you truly feel.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.