The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 5, 2022

Today's about to go pretty rough for some folks here, and that's as a direct result of two very rough transits, namely Moon square Uranus and Moon conjunction Saturn.

First, it's hard to have Uranus and Saturn together as an influence, as these two planets are totally conflicting in nature; Uranus stands for uniqueness and rebellion while Saturn stands for structure and regulation.

The two, when brought together as a transiting influence, bring us frustration.

Today, certain signs of the Zodiac will have a few of their beliefs contested; what's worse is that we will be challenged on ideas that we aren't interested in.

Saturn's energy brings in this strict, 'no-nonsense' vibe that really only ends up making us feel restricted, held back and disallowed. While Uranus is burning up our need to express ourselves without holding back, we then have the pushy law-abiding Saturn to rain on our parade.

In other words, today we want to party and be wild and free, and today, we will be doing no such thing. If we attempt to do our thing the wild way, we will end up being told by some authority that we are not allowed.

By the end of the day, we will be feeling so rebellious that we'll want to shout...and, as it is with Moon conjunction Saturn, our shout will be diminished to a small squeak and we'll spend the rest of the day in silence, regretting everything and resenting even more.

These three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on October 5, 2022.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Oh, today is going to bring on the frustration like nobody's business, and you, Virgo, are so not into it, that you'll be ready to rip someone's head off by the middle of the day. You feel like you don't try to get in anyone else's way, so why the heck is everyone on your case today?

It's as if you've been singled out as the go-to person to pick on or dump their problems on to, and you didn't sign up for that chore! You just want to go about your day, doing your stuff your way, and yes, you are original and unique — but you certainly aren't offensive.

And that's where the day takes its worst turn; everyone finds you caustic and unruly. In fact, 'you being you' seems to get on everyone's nerves today, and that's a scene you want to leave way far behind you.

It's just them against you, today, and while you have no idea why everyone's acting like this, you also don't care enough to give them the satisfaction of listening to anything they say.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There's that line from the old movie, Dirty Dancing, where someone says, "Nobody puts Baby in the corner." Well, you are Baby today, and as the famous quote goes, nobody's going to put you in the corner today, Sagittarius...not with any success, that is.

Today starts off with you feeling fine about your life and planning on a good day. That is until you run into...PEOPLE, and it will be people who somehow decide that who you are naturally is not someone they want to take seriously. Yes, you are one of those 'creatives' who gets a lot of attention.

Well, it seems that the attention you get makes others very jealous and they want it stopped. They can't take your shine and they want to dull it...and guess what? They will. Because today you are fighting a battle you cannot win: it's you versus the mob, and the mob is a majority.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Let's put it this way: today will have you totally confused and that happens basically because all you want to do is something that means a lot to you, and you can't understand why anyone on Earth would want to stop you from doing your thing.

You aren't asking for permission, nor are you hoping that someone out there will be on your side; you simply want to go about your business, have fun, and feel good about the fact that you are unique and interesting.

Nobody has the right to get in your way or tell you to be someone you are not, and yet, today has them stepping forward to do just that. It irks you to see how people are so rude to you as if they have something on you and you need to bow to them.

What a load of manure, as they say (do they say that?) All you want is to do a good thing for yourself and that thing seems to upset people to such a degree that they'd rather just get in your way so that they can stop you. Ugh!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.