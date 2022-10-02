The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 3, 2022

Every now and then, we get into that headspace where we feel like we are the problem, which implies that we are the ones who must get us out of our problematic situation.

It's also known that October tends to bring out a few dark feelings for many people, and some of us will be dealing with that, once again.

What we're looking at today is a particularly 'dark' transit called Moon conjunct Pluto, and while most of us will be conscious that our 'dark mood' is temporary, some of us will be giving ourselves over to this force, and yes, it will bring our day down, substantially.

There's nothing to pinpoint our problems on today; all we know is that we wake up carrying this 'vibe' around, and that vibe does not feel good.

And with Moon trine Uranus hovering around as well, we might not want to get out of our bad moods not because they feel good — they don't — but because we feel we owe ourselves a terrible day. In other words, today is the day that many of us deliver the punishment we feel we deserve to ourselves.

This could mean that we feel guilty about something, or that we didn't come through, and now we feel bad about just about everything.

We kinda-sorta know we've done something wrong and we kinda-sorta don't want to take responsibility for it, and yet, we end up eating crow all day long because that's what's on the menu.

And, we're the head chef here today. Today, we reap what we sow, mentally and emotionally.

Which three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on October 3, 2022?

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today is one of those days where you know right from the start, that you're going to have to confront your demons and rid them or get comfy with them hanging around, ruining your day.

Yes, you have something on your mind, and you do not like feeling this way it's as if something has got its teeth in you and won't let go, and if you 'go there' you'll figure it all out and it will spell trouble.

During Moon conjunct Pluto, your mood will sway towards the dark side, meaning, you will more than likely snap at the people you love and deflect your own bad energy by making others feel responsible for it.

Yes, it's twisted, but there are things that will pop into your mind today that you won't want to confront, even though you 'feel' them tugging at your mind. Today is the day where you deny, deny, deny until you can deny no more.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

During Moon conjunct Pluto, on October 3, you, Virgo, will experience something weird: you are about to be called out on your behavior, and of all the things you detest in this world, being 'called out' is up there with the biggies. You are instantly defensive, as today's transit brings that out in you.

You feel you have something to protect, and yet, you do not know exactly what it is. What you do know is that you are tired of being the focal point of somebody's attention, and you wish this person would just be moved to the cornfields.

You'll be spending most of this day wishing them away as if you have magical Twilight Zone powers, and the more they 'don't' disappear, the more miserable you'll get. The main crux of the day is about you feeling attacked and powerless.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There really is just so much you can take and even though you've shown the world that you are the most stable and controlled person around, inside, you are falling apart. On October 3, you'll be influenced by the mighty and terrible Moon conjunct Pluto, which will have you feeling so hopeless and sad that you won't know how to express yourself.

You may even find that today silences you; you can't speak. You don't feel as though there's anyone out there who even wants to listen to you, and you're not sure you even want to try. This transit could bring out a certain kind of apathy in you, and yet, you really do care, don't you?

The main problem with today, Capricorn, is that you want to scream and that you have no outlet by which you can do so. You are just so frustrated with everything today, and it's not making your mood feel any lighter, that's for sure.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.