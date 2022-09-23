The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Get Closure From Heartache During The Moon Square Mars On September 24, 2022

Whenever we have a transit such as Moon square Mars, we don't automatically think 'healing' or 'renewal.'

Generally, this transit taps into our headstrong attitudes and drives us towards success.

When we are in the midst of the Moon square Mars, as we are on September 24, we want things done, and we want them done NOW.

Not to mention that we'll do anything to make sure our agenda is being worked on.

We need to heal from a bad breakup and an even rougher love affair that ended and brought on the worst heartache of our lives.

There's just so much wrong with how we left off with the person we were involved in, and during Moon square Mars, we want to end it all, completely.

We have finally crossed into new territory with this person; we are no longer willing to carry them around as a memory. We no longer want this past; we want to step into the now and live peacefully in it.

And so, during the Moon square Mars, we want closure. We want to wake up and NOT think about the person who hurt us. We want to move on and never look back. That is how this transit helps us; it backs up our conviction with raw power and shows us that we can indeed find closure.

Heartache is not something a person needs to hold on to for a lifetime, and we get that during the Moon square Mars. We get that while closure is a reality, it must be something we go for with all of our might. We have to accept that it's really over in order to move on.

These three zodiac signs finally get closure from heartache during the Moon square Saturn on September 24, 2022.



1. Aries



(March 21 - April 19)

You are ready, willing and able to handle the power surge that comes with the Moon square Mars, and you are more than ready to put it towards personal healing and getting over that one person who broke your heart in two.

You realize full well how you've kept them alive in your mind; how you haven't let go of them and how holding on as you have has only brought you more heartache and despair. Then again, you are an Aries, and you know you're not going to stay broken forever.

All you really needed was a cosmic push towards closure and today, thankfully, you'll get that push. Use this power wisely, and then shut the door behind you, Aries, as you have no more need for the pain that comes with this heartache. It's time to move on, and you know it. You also know that this is completely up to you and you alone. Will you do it? Yes, you will.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!



2. Scorpio



(October 23 - November 21)

As someone who prefers progress over stagnation, you are literally starting to get mad at yourself for not moving on, meaning, you know and recognize that you are STUCK in the heartache brought about by the ending of a romance. OK, it's over, you know it.

You don't even LIKE that person anymore, and you seriously don't want to spend another precious second of your life devoting yourself to their memory...and yet, that's all you do.

You've needed that kick in the pants, and today, with the Moon square Mars, you're going to get it. This powerful transit will have you seeing your heartache from a different perspective; you are just about to view it as 'the past' as opposed to a living, breathing thing of today.

It's not 'of today' and that's the problem. You get it, finally. This person no longer has a hold on you and you are complete with that. In fact, this is what gives you closure; knowing they no longer have any power over you.



3. Sagittarius



(November 22 - December 21)

You gave it your all, and today, during the Moon square Mars, you will end that segment of your life, cleanly and without fail. It just hits you today. You spent a lot of time living with heartache; you even started to identify with it, as if being a heartbroken person was something you wanted to be.

Friends and family members have started to see you as hopeless, and that may be what broke the camel's back, so to speak. You got to see yourself through the eyes of someone else, and what they saw looked pathetic to you...and the last thing you want to come across as is pathetic or pitiful.

And for what? To uphold some memory of some awful person? This is why you stay broken? No way. You, as a Sagittarius, will be waking up today, and in doing so, you will finally deliver the closure you so desperately need. Time to move on with a full heart and hope to spare.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.