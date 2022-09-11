The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, September 12, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 12, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday.

Check out what the stars, the Moon in Aries, with the Sun in Virgo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, September 12, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What a lucky day you have ahead, Aries. With the Moon in your sign, your fiery personality is ready to have fun and rule the world.

Today is perfect for setting a big goal, and even if you aren't sure how you will reach it, you are sure to find a way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Keep your eyes focused on the future, Taurus.

Your passion for life gets a little zest in it when the Moon is in Aries. It's a great day for closing doors and opening the window of life to see new possibilities.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your social circle is where you find your best thinking takes place.

Something about hearing others shares their ideas and passion can give you a boost of optimism for your own life. While the Moon is in Aries, don't be a wallflower. Go out and explore the world.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have the drive and determination to climb the ladder of success, and today's Moon enables you to see the opportunity behind all challenges.

Your intuitive nature helps you to navigate workplace conversations for positive outcomes.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tonight's dreams may be vibrant, Leo.

When the Moon is in Aries, you are an initiator of new beginnings and fresh starts. Whatever you are open to explore, that is where you may find your path opens to you without resistance.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

New things come your way, Virgo. A gift may come to you unexpectedly, and if you find it is what you need, take it willlingly.

Life has a funny way of taking detours and redirecting your path when you aren't expecting it to.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love finds you where you are, Libra. The Moon in Aries brings out your willingness to serve and to be there for others.

If you are currently in a long-distance relationship, this may be a good time to talk about the future and what changes can help to bring you closer together.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are on your a-game today. If you need a day to catch-up on work that's fallen behind, your energy levels can hit a high note and bring everything back into order, as needed.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your flirty and playful nature hits all the right notes today. You find it so easy to be fully present in situations where your heart is involved.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can influence change in the workplace because you know how to speak kindly and effectively to decisionmakers. If you have an important meeting, your know-how can come across as sharp and impressive.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Short and brief are two words to describe how you prefer conversations today.

You may find yourself busy putting out a lot of fires at work, so the easier it is to get the information you need, the better. Perhaps set longer meetings for another day while you focus on what you can do now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You love a good bargain, and today thrift shopping may prove to be fruitful for you.

If you resell items online or just love to shop, today's Moon in Aries may help you to spot gems that you may ordinarily overlook when in a rush.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.