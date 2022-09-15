The Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Betrayed By The Person They Love During Sun Opposite Neptune On September 16, 2022

Three zodiac signs will deal with some form of heartache that leaves them feeling betrayed during the Sun opposite Neptune this Friday.

One of the main problems with having trust broken by someone you loved is that you either have no clue that it's going to happen or, you suspect that it will happen sooner or later.

Betrayal, while being one of the most devastating experiences a human being can have, is also one of the most common, which is very telling when it comes to how we human beings treat one another.

We betray and we are betrayed. It's not round the clock but it certainly is there for each one of us to experience at one point or another, in our lives.

While betrayal hinges on a variety of reasons why, there are helpers in this department, meaning, external forces of nature that may add to the power of the betrayal.

Astrological transits are always here to take the blame, as they are impartial and only 'doing their job' but nonetheless, it doesn't make any of it any better. It just gives us something to blame.

Today's major transit is Sun opposite Neptune and it is here to put us in the position of being the one who is betrayed.

When we have Sun opposite Neptune, we have the breaking down of dreams; we have endings.

This transit is a heartbreaker in so much as it comes with revelation; we find out things we wish we never knew during this time, and on September 16, 2022, what we find out will break us down and let us know in no uncertain terms that we have been betrayed.

On September 16, 2022, three zodiac signs will be betrayed by the person they love during the Sun opposite Neptune:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Every now and then you believe you've built up enough of an emotional callous to whether the storm and yet, you never saw this one coming. You are about to be betrayed by the number one most important person in your life.

Yes, you put them on a pedestal, and yes, you may have even idolized them to a point, but it was you who set yourself up for the disappointment they are about to deliver to you. The betrayal you are about to feel is in the rejection this person is going to make very clear to you: they do not want you.

They do not want to be your idol, your special person, or the one who is there to represent importance in your life. The betrayal is so massive that you won't know how to handle it.

You feel that your love for this person should be enough, but what you didn't take into account was that this person is their own person, and not necessarily yours to manipulate, no matter how much you call it 'love.'

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've been down this road before, and so when betrayal hits you once more time, today, you will be shocked as to how little you learned from the past. You once swore to yourself that you'd never again believe to such a degree that you'd open your heart up to someone.

Nothing is worse to you than being betrayed, and being that you feel so experienced in the matter, you'd think you'd just roll with it when it happens again. Well, today brings you an update: the very person you knew NOT to trust has done what you knew would happen.

They have lied to you — for a long, long time — and you fell for their lie thinking there's no possible way this person could be 'that' awful. Well, guess what, archer? They are not only that awful, they're out the door, living their life happily with someone else. What's your name again? They do not know.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

At some point, you're going to have to listen to your gut and get out before things go wrong because it always seems that you are the one who gets betrayed and lied to, as you're just not the person who does such a thing to anyone else.

You feel that if you present yourself as an honest and compassionate person, then it's automatically assumed that you can only attract people of like-minded behavior. You would never hurt anyone, so when someone hurts you, it's beyond your comprehension.

And, when you find out that you've been lied to, on September 16, 2022, you'll go absolutely nuts. The vibe coming off of the Sun opposite Neptune is way too much for your sweet nature to deal with and it will leave you feeling irate and self-hating.

Don't bother hating yourself over this one. It's sad and it's cruel, but it's not the end of you. You will rise up again, and this time, you'll be more careful with your heart.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.